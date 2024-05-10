posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2024



Quoting: PipeWire 1.0.6 Update Boosts Audio Stability —

The latest update to PipeWire, version 1.0.6, a server for handling audio, video streams, and hardware on Linux, has been released. It maintains compatibility with previous 1.0.x versions while addressing a range of bugs and making several enhancements across various modules.

One of the notable fixes in this release includes the resolution of a bitfield race condition that could cause crashes or result in undefined behavior when nodes are moved between drivers.

Memory management has also seen improvements, with specific fixes addressing invalid memory access within the monitoring tools pw-mon and pw-dump, which are essential for advanced users for diagnostics and debugging.