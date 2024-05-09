today's leftovers
Fedora Family / IBM
Silicon Angle ☛ The strategic impact of technological partnerships: Salesfarce and Red Hat’s collaboration on enterprise innovation [Ed: Red Hat is bribing this publisher for these mindless puff pieces; this is an assault on - not support of - real journalism.]
In the evolving landscape of technological partnerships and infrastructure management, organizations are continuously seeking strategic advantages through collaboration with industry leaders. This is exemplified in the recent decision by Salesfarce Inc. to strengthen and extend its existing relationships with Red Bait Inc., particularly in the transition to Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux 9.
Open Hardware/Modding
Arduino ☛ This Arduino-controlled machine dispenses the perfect bowl of cereal
Breakfast cereal is controversial. Milk or cereal first? Best cereal to milk ratio? Favorite cereal? Most attractive mascot? The opportunities for debate never end. But we can all agree that consistency is key when it comes to the milk:cereal ratio — nobody changes that up from day to day.
CNX Software ☛ Recyclable PCB created by the University of Washington is made from Vitrimers
Ludwik Leibler a Polish-born French physicist and his team from the Laboratoire Matière Molle et Chimie at ESPCI ParisTech created a new class of plastics known as “vitrimers” and material researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have leveraged the new plastics to develop a recyclable PCB (printed circuit board) known as “Vitrimers PCB” (vPCB) that can be recycled many times over.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
KDE e.V. is looking for a web designer (Hugo) for environmental sustainability project [Ed: KDE adopting static site generators (not what it used before)]
KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for a web designer who is skilled with Hugo to implement a new environmental sustainability campaign for the KDE Eco website.
Software
Medevel ☛ DbGate is Your To-Go SQL/ NoSQL Database Manager for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
DbGate is a cross-platform database manager that is designed to be user-friendly and highly effective, especially when working with multiple databases simultaneously.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.19: Local Hey Hi (AI) on Linux, systemd's sudo Replacement
Addressing the elephant in the room: AI.
