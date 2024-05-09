today's leftovers

With 64 countries and the European Union holding elections throughout 2024, the Internet will be a critical resource for many people around the world to access real-time poll updates in our own countries and those happening abroad.

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 40 operating system series and the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is here to introduce conformant OpenGL 4.6 support to Apple Silicon, out-of-the-box high-quality audio, and a custom initial setup wizard based on the Calamares graphical installer.

For Linux gamers, the new stable Steam Client update changes the default scale factor from 200% to 150% on 4K monitors, no longer lists incompatible options under an application’s Compatibility settings, and improves startup delays when running in Flatpak environments.

Since Raspberry Pi usually runs a Linux-based operating system, often the official Raspberry Pi OS, you can easily set up an SSH (Secure Shell) server to access it remotely or use a VNC (Virtual Network Computing) Server/Client application to access the desktop remotely.