posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2024



Quoting: Nitrux - Linux distribution based on Debian - LinuxLinks —

Nitrux is a Linux distribution based on Debian and the Liquorix kernel, an enthusiast Linux kernel designed for uncompromised responsiveness in interactive systems.

Nitrux is an immutable Linux distribution so no changes occur to the content of the root directory by default. The operating system uses overlayroot, which allows the developers to provide new distribution versions more accurately. An immutable operating system is a system that, once installed, cannot be modified.

Nitrux emphasizes the use of AppImages to manage end-user software. Nitrux also does not use systemd as its init system; instead, it uses OpenRC, a simpler init and service manager. Nitrux includes a suite of convergent applications called Maui Apps.

It uses the Calamares installer and includes NX Desktop on the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE Applications.