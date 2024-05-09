today's leftovers

Between 2024-05-01 and 2024-05-08 there were 39 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 335 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.6 % of total released titles. Despite the large number, there’s a lot of junk and not so many titles worth mentioning, with the exception of Cozy Space Survivors as an outlier.