today's leftovers
Bryan Lunduke ☛ The War for Linux
Widespread discrimination based on Ethnicity, Religion, & Politics across the GNU/Linux World. Red Hat, IBM, The 'Linux' Foundation, GNOME, elementary, GNU/Linux Mint, and more are involved -- bullies working to exclude those they don't like. They are at war against the very soul of the GNU/Linux and Open Source world.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ Openterface Mini-KVM is an affordable KVM-over-USB device (Crowdfunding)
Openterface Mini-KVM compact, open-source hardware KVM-over-USB device with HDMI and audio inputs which connects over a USB-C port to the host computer. We’ve seen quite a few low-cost KVM-over-IP solutions based on single board computers over the years, but the Openterface Mini-KVM is quite different (and cheaper) as a plug-and-play and network-independent KVM-over-USB device that establishes a direct HDMI and USB connection between the host computer and the target device.
Desktop/Laptop
System76 ☛ A Blog to Satisfy Your Monthly COSMIC Fix(es)
Display mirroring, ARM support, and a long list of repairs for the new COSMIC desktop environment.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 782: Nitric — In Search Of The Right Knob
This week Jonathan Bennett and David Ruggles chat with Rak Siva and Steve Demchuck to talk about Nitric! That’s the Infrastructure from Code framework that makes it easy to use a cloud back-end in your code, using any of multiple providers, in multiple programming languages.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Cozy Space Survivors - 2024-05-08 Edition
Between 2024-05-01 and 2024-05-08 there were 39 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 335 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.6 % of total released titles. Despite the large number, there’s a lot of junk and not so many titles worth mentioning, with the exception of Cozy Space Survivors as an outlier.
