Software: FreeFileSync, Incus, and PSQL
Linux Links ☛ FreeFileSync – folder comparison and synchronization software
FreeFileSync is a folder comparison and synchronization application that creates and manages backup copies of files.
Stéphane Graber: Announcing Incus 6.1
This is the first Incus feature release following our LTS!
As a reminder, feature releases are only supported until the next one comes out, usually on a monthly cadence. Critical production environments should stay on the LTS release instead.
In this release, we have a lot of small quality of life improvements throughout.
A lot of those being first contributions from students of the University of Texas at Austin. Expect a lot more of those in Incus 6.2!
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Gateway API v1.1: Service mesh, GRPCRoute, and a whole lot more
Following the GA release of Gateway API last October, Kubernetes SIG Network is pleased to announce the v1.1 release of Gateway API. In this release, several features are graduating to Standard Channel (GA), notably including support for service mesh and GRPCRoute. We're also introducing some new experimental features, including session persistence and client certificate verification.
Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL 16.3, 15.7, 14.12, 13.15, and 12.19 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of PostgreSQL, including 16.3, 15.7, 14.12, 13.15, and 12.19. This release fixes one security vulnerability and over 55 bugs reported
A security vulnerability was found in the system views
pg_stats_extand
pg_stats_ext_exprs, potentially allowing authenticated database users to see data they don't have sufficient privileges to view. The fix for this vulnerability only fixes fresh PostgreSQL installations, namely those that are created with the
initdbutility after this fix is applied. If you have a current PostgreSQL installation and are concerned about this issue, please follow the instructions in the "Updating" section for remediation steps.
