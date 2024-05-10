Software: FreeFileSync, Incus, and PSQL

This is the first Incus feature release following our LTS!

As a reminder, feature releases are only supported until the next one comes out, usually on a monthly cadence. Critical production environments should stay on the LTS release instead.

In this release, we have a lot of small quality of life improvements throughout.

A lot of those being first contributions from students of the University of Texas at Austin. Expect a lot more of those in Incus 6.2!