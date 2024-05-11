Rex (Remote execution) is billed as the friendly automation framework.

It’s friendly to any combinations of local and remote execution, push and pull style of management, or imperative and declarative approach. Instead of forcing any specific model on you, it trusts you to be in the best position to decide what to automate and how, allowing you to build the automation tool your situation requires.

Rex provides a simple DSL that is completely syntax-compatible with Perl. You can use it without any Perl experience, but you can easily learn just enough Perl for Rex.

The starting point of every Rex project is the so-called Rexfile. You can think of this file like a Makefile. You can define your inventory, environments, authentication info and tasks in this file, among many other things.

This is free and open source software.