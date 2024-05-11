Free and Open Source Software
Rex (Remote execution) is billed as the friendly automation framework.
It’s friendly to any combinations of local and remote execution, push and pull style of management, or imperative and declarative approach. Instead of forcing any specific model on you, it trusts you to be in the best position to decide what to automate and how, allowing you to build the automation tool your situation requires.
Rex provides a simple DSL that is completely syntax-compatible with Perl. You can use it without any Perl experience, but you can easily learn just enough Perl for Rex.
The starting point of every Rex project is the so-called Rexfile. You can think of this file like a Makefile. You can define your inventory, environments, authentication info and tasks in this file, among many other things.
This is free and open source software.
tooty is a Web client for the Mastodon API which supports multi-accounts.
Tooty is a fully static web application running in recent browsers, you don’t need any custom server setup to use it, and it’s very easy to install.
This is free and open source software.
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.
MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.
I’ve reviewed a fair number of graphical, terminal-based and web-based MPD clients. Let’s now take a look at Sola MPD, a web based client that needs to be deployed to a machine on your local network.