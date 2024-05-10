Security Leftovers and Debian
Pen Test Partners ☛ Pipedream ICS malware toolkit is a nightmare
TL;DR Malware toolkit specifically designed for attacking ICS
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (ansible-core, avahi, bind, buildah, containernetworking-plugins, edk2, fence-agents, file, freeglut, freerdp, frr, git-lfs, gnutls, golang, grafana, grafana-pcp, gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, gstreamer1-plugins-base, gstreamer1-plugins-good, harfbuzz, httpd, ipa, libjpeg-turbo, libnbd, LibRaw, libreswan, libsndfile, libssh, libtiff, libvirt, libX11, libXpm, mingw components, mingw-glib2, mingw-pixman, mod_http2, mod_jk and mod_proxy_cluster, motif, mutt, openssl and openssl-fips-provider, osbuild-composer, pam, pcp, perl, pmix, podman, python-jinja2, python-jwcrypto, python3.11, python3.11-cryptography, python3.11-urllib3, qemu-kvm, qt5-qtbase, runc, skopeo, sssd, systemd, tcpdump, tigervnc, toolbox, webkit2gtk3, xorg-x11-server, xorg-x11-server-Xwayland, and zziplib), CentOS (firefox, grub2, kernel, squid, thunderbird, tigervnc, and xorg-x11-server), Debian (chromium, glib2.0, python-idna, webkit2gtk, and wordpress), Fedora (freerdp, freerdp2, and pypy), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable, exfatprogs, freeglut, libtiff, libvirt, libxml2, openpmix, php-tcpdf, ruby, tpm2-tools, tpm2-tss, traceroute, and zziplib), Oracle (bind, buildah, git-lfs, gnutls, golang, grafana, grafana-pcp, libreswan, libvirt, libxml2, mod_http2, podman, python-jwcrypto, skopeo, sssd, and tigervnc), Red Hat (nodejs:18, nodejs:20, and squid:4), and SUSE (avahi, ghostscript, go1.21, go1.22, python-pymongo, python-Werkzeug, and sssd).
Debian Family
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in April 2024
This month I accepted 386 and rejected 39 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 386.
I also added lots of +moreinfo tags to some RM bugs. Is it that hard to check the reverse dependencies on your own?
Reproducible Builds in April 2024
Welcome to the April 2024 report from the Reproducible Builds project! In our reports, we attempt to outline what we have been up to over the past month, as well as mentioning some of the important things happening more generally in software supply-chain security. As ever, if you are interested in contributing to the project, please visit our Contribute page on our website.
