Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Play retro games on this giant magic mirror
David from element14 built this oversized project because he has a soft spot for magic mirrors but wanted one that was a bit more multi-functional. David’s version can be used as a regular full-length mirror by any member of his household wanting an outfit check, but it does much more than that.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ 10 amazing: robot projects — The MagPi magazine
One of our favourite things to make with Raspberry Pi is a cool robot. Whether you’re making them fight at Pi Wars or racing them in Formula Pi, it’s an incredible way to learn about coding and making. We’ve put together a list of very different robots to give you some inspiration.
-
[Old] Raspberry Pi ☛ Open Weed Locator: use AI to detect weeds with Raspberry Pi — The MagPi magazine
Sring has arrived in the northern hemisphere, along with the weeds that pop up ever more fervently each year. Picking off unwanted plants but leaving others behind requires knowledge and precision – exactly what machine learning is adept at. OWL (Open Weed Locator), developed at the University of Sydney, uses Raspberry Pi 4 to make managing agricultural sites with robots more efficient. It is “a green-on-brown weed detector that uses entirely off-the-shelf componentry, very simple green-detection algorithms and entirely 3D printable parts,” explain its makers. The Raspberry Pi 4-based OWL detection system can be mounted on a ruggedised vehicle or tractor and costs a mere $400.
-
Arduino ☛ Explore two ways to white label with Arduino Cloud
We’re excited to announce a brand-new feature called “Custom Branding,” which allows Enterprise plan users to white label their workspace and enhance the overall user experience.
-
Arduino ☛ ardEEG is an Arduino UNO R4 WiFi shield for measuring biosignals
The ardEEG is an eight-channel shield with support for electroencephalograph (EEG), electromyograph (EMG), and electrocardiograph (ECG) sensor input. Those all measure biopotential, but at different levels generally suited to different areas of the body. EMG is most often used for specific muscles (detect flexing!), ECG is for the heart (detect elevated heart rates!), and EEG is for the brain (detect certain thought patterns!). Instead of an expensive dedicated device for each, you can measure any of them with this single affordable shield.
-
Arduino ☛ GLEWBOT scales buildings like a gecko to inspect wall tiles
GLEWBOT climbs up walls like a gecko and taps on tiles like a woodpecker to evaluate wall integrity. Like cleaning the windows on a skyscraper, the traditional inspection method requires specialized tools and skills. GLEWBOT can perform the same functions autonomously, dramatically reducing costs.
This robot has a two-part design that lets it scale walls in a manner similar to a climber using ascenders. One part grips, while the other releases. When the bottom part grips, the top part can extend to move up the wall. When the top part grips, the bottom part can retract to repeat the process. The robot grips the tile using suction cup feet connected to micro vacuum pumps and a linear actuator performs the extension/retraction. Each end has a motor that lets it rotate relative to the linear actuator, so the robot can turn.