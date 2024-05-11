Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

While we are enjoying the many goodies of the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment on our Fedora Linux 40 Workstation or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) releases, the GNOME devs are working on the next major release, GNOME 47, which will see the light of day later this year.

The monthly KDE Frameworks release cycle continues and KDE Frameworks 6.2 is here to standardize the radius of rounded corners throughout Breeze-themed UI elements, which will also land in the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.1 release, and add proper symbolic versions for several Breeze icons, including folder-encrypted, folder-decrypted, and folder-music, at 16px and 22px sizes.

While LibreOffice 24.2 is already available with its new features and enhancements, The Document Foundation still maintains the LibreOffice 7.6 branch, which is supported until June 12th, 2024, and LibreOffice 7.6.7 is here as another maintenance update that fixes more bugs.

Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, Rocky Linux 9.4 introduces new image builder features like the ability to specify arbitrary custom mount points except for specific paths that are reserved for the operating system, create different partitioning modes, and customize tailor options for profiles and add them to your blueprint customizations by using selected and unselected options to add and remove rules.

Mixxx 2.4.1 is the first point release in the latest Mixxx 2.4 stable series improving support for the Behringer DDM4000, Behringer BCR2000, Denon DJ MC6000MK2, Denon DJ MC7000, Hercules Inpulse 200, Pioneer CDJ, Pioneer DDJ-FLX4, Traktor Kontrol F1, Traktor S2 Mk1, and Traktor S3 controllers, as well as for the Nintendo Wii remote.