I've been keeping my eye on the CSS Color Module 4 (and 5) landscape over the last few years. Frankly, the amount of information has been overwhelming and tough to nail down where to start. Perhaps you have felt that way too, or you've only dipped into parts of the "new shiny." In this multi-part series for WeblogPoMo2024 I want to cover what I'm learning about the new CSS Color Modules. This will build on and refer to many other articles, posts, and sources out there, and contain my own "tiny page" experiments in subsequent parts of the series.

For this first part in the series, I simply want to wrap my head around the landscape by creating an outline, or rough table of contents, of how I see the topic. Each heading here could become its own post with "tiny page," or be broken down into several posts with many "tiny pages," as I see necessary when I come to that section. As some sections are larger than others, I can already see that happening for quite a few. Let's dive in!