Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail: April 2024 Progress Report
Welcome to our monthly report on turning K-9 Mail into Thunderbird for Android! Last month you could read about how we found and fixed bugs after publishing a new stable release. This month we start with… telling you that we fixed even more bugs.
Education
Olimex ☛ TuxCon 2024 is this weekend – be ready for the Soldering workshop in Sunday and the Spinningtop competition!
TuxCon 2024 is this weekend with very interesting talks in Saturday
[...]
And the traditional Soldering workshop in Sunday!
Ruby Central ☛ A New Era for Ruby Central Events
We normally announce next year’s RailsConf location at the end of the conference, but this time we are going to do something a little different and share two pieces of news: [...]
Databases
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Modern SQLite: Generated columns
Generated columns can be computed on the fly or stored on disk. Stored are rarely used in practice.
Audiocasts/Shows
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 436.5 – Popey’s Groupies
In our Innards section: We interview Alan Pope
