Programming and Modding

Jim Nielsen ☛ Errors Aren’t All Bad
Adam Silver wrote “Don’t use the maxlength attribute to stop users from exceeding the limit” which seems like one of those obvious things that needn’t be said, but I’m glad he says it.
-
Rlang ☛ Extract columns of data frame in R
Extract columns of data frame in R, The pull() function in R’s dplyr package allows users to extract columns from a data frame or tibble.
-
Branur Leach ☛ Web APIs: Enriched DX By Disallowing Unknown Fields
There are a few sharp edges to be aware of. They’re easy to avoid once you know about them, but aren’t totally apparent for those integrating the pattern for the first time.
-
Robin Schroer ☛ What is in a Rust Allocator?
Recently I was reading the documentation for jemalloc and wondered what actually goes into a custom memory allocator for Rust. To add jemalloc, or any other custom allocator, to a Rust application, one uses the #[global_allocator] macro. Conveniently, the documentation for GlobalAlloc actually has a full example allocator for us to explore. It starts out as follows:
-
Lewis Dale ☛ Learning Go: Day Seven
So, yesterday I decided I was going to build an uptime monitor and status page. To recap, here’s the list of things I need to figure out how to do: [...]
-
Rlang ☛ R Highcharts: How to Make Interactive Maps for R and R Shiny
R Shiny needs no introduction, as it’s one of the go-to frameworks for building amazing applications and dashboards. But most of them lack one thing – interactivity and motion. Truth be told, R’s standard visualization packages such as ggplot2 aren’t interactive, so that’s the main reason why.
Enter R Highcharts – a free package for making interactive and animated visualizations, straight from R! We’ve already discussed in our introduction article, drilldown article , and a dedicated Shiny article, so this one will serve as icing on the cake, as you’ll learn how to add interactive maps to your applications.
After reading, you’ll know how to make choropleth and bubble maps in R and R Shiny. We have a lot of ground to cover, so let’s dig in!
-
Buttondown ☛ Paradigms succeed when you can strip them for parts
I'm speaking at DDD Europe about Empirical Software Engineering!1 I have complicated thoughts about ESE and foolishly decided to update my talk to cover studies on DDD, so I'm going to be spending a lot of time doing research. Newsletters for the next few weeks may be light.
-
GNU ☛ GNU Guix: Authenticate your Git checkouts!
You clone a Git repository, then pull from it. How can you tell its contents are “authentic”—i.e., coming from the “genuine” project you think you’re pulling from, written by the fine human beings you’ve been working with? With commit signatures and “verified” badges ✅ flourishing, you’d think this has long been solved—but nope!
-
Rlang ☛ ShinyProxy 3.1.0
Last year we released a major update of ShinyProxy, bringing High Availability,
Scaling, App parameters, improved integration with Kubernetes and much more.
-
Rlang ☛ Counting NA Values in Each Column: Comparing Methods in R
Welcome back, R enthusiasts! Today, we’re going to explore a fundamental task in data analysis: counting the number of missing (NA) values in each column of a dataset.
-
Secure Randomness in Go 1.22 - The Go Programming Language
ChaCha8Rand is a new cryptographically secure pseudorandom number generator used in Go 1.22.
-
LWN ☛ Secure Randomness in Go 1.22 (Go Blog)
The Go Blog has a detailed
article on the new, more secure random-number generator implemented for
the 1.22 release.
-
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 13.0.1 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 13.0.1!
-
KDAB ☛ Qt and Trivial Relocation (Part 1)
The container classes introduced in Qt 4 (Tulip, for the aficionados) had an interesting optimization: the ability to turn certain operations on the contained objects into byte-level manipulations.
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.19 Behaviorally Constrained
An interesting discussion about a recurring WAT for many new Raku users, was initiated by landyacht in problem solving issue Behavior of type-constrained parameters is surprising given other behavior. Various syntaxes were proposed, but no consensus was reached. The discussion is still open, so here’s your chance!
-
Linux.org ☛ Python Series Part 2: Python BasicsPython uses many keywords and variables. You'll need to keep in mind the difference between the two and not confuse them.
If you confuse them, then the Integrated Development Environment (IDE) should give you an error, especially when you run the code.
-
LWN ☛ Python JIT stabilization
On April 11, Brandt Bucher posted PEP 744 ("JIT Compilation"), which summarizes the current state of Python's new copy-and-patch just-in-time (JIT) compiler. The JIT is currently experimental, but the PEP proposes some criteria for the circumstances under which it should become a non-experimental part of Python. The discussion of the PEP hasn't reached a conclusion, but several members of the community have already raised questions about how the JIT would fit into future iterations of the Python language.
-
I Programmer ☛ Extending & Embedding Python Using C - A Module Using Linux
Getting started with extending Python isn't easy because of the need to set everything up correctly. Not if you follow our instructions for the Linux toolchain. This is an extract from the new book by Mike James that helps you combine the speed and power of C with the versatility and ease-of-programming of Python.
-
Prevent script bugs: Test early
Write bulletproof shell scripts. Learn key testing methods for reliable automation.
-
Konstantin Tutsch ☛ DNF Automatic – Send Emails via a SMTP Authenticated Server | Konstantin Tutsch
This short post explains how to use curl as an email client with SMTP Authentication support for DNF Automatic.
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rustup 1.27.1
The Rustup team is happy to announce the release of Rustup version 1.27.1.
If you have a previous version of Rustup installed, getting Rustup 1.27.1 is as easy as stopping any programs which may be using Rustup (e.g. closing your IDE) and running:
If you don't have it already, you can get Rustup from the appropriate page on our website.
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Rust participates in OSPP 2024
Similar to our previous announcements of the Rust Project's participation in Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code (GSoC), we are now announcing our participation in Open Source Promotion Plan (OSPP) 2024.
-
CNX Software ☛ BitNetMCU project enables Machine Learning on CH32V003 RISC-V MCU
Neural networks and other machine learning processes are often associated with powerful processors and GPUs. However, as we’ve seen on the page, Hey Hi (AI) is also moving to the very edge, and the BitNetMCU open-source project further showcases that it is possible to train and run inference low-bit quantized neural networks using low-end RISC-V microcontrollers such as the inexpensive CH32V003.
