Programming and Modding

R Shiny needs no introduction, as it’s one of the go-to frameworks for building amazing applications and dashboards. But most of them lack one thing – interactivity and motion. Truth be told, R’s standard visualization packages such as ggplot2 aren’t interactive, so that’s the main reason why.

Enter R Highcharts – a free package for making interactive and animated visualizations, straight from R! We’ve already discussed in our introduction article, drilldown article , and a dedicated Shiny article, so this one will serve as icing on the cake, as you’ll learn how to add interactive maps to your applications.

After reading, you’ll know how to make choropleth and bubble maps in R and R Shiny. We have a lot of ground to cover, so let’s dig in!