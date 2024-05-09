Security Leftovers
-
IT Wire ☛ China suspected to be behind breach that leaked British soldiers' details
Shapps said, "although this incident is entirely unrelated to our own MOD [Ministry of Defence] networks, we are also reviewing all personnel data to ensure our people’s data is secure.
"This was the work of a malign actor who compromised a contractor-run network, entirely separate from the MOD core system.
"However, as I’ve said, we cannot at this stage rule out state involvement from elsewhere."
-
XSAs released on 2024-05-07
The Xen Project has released one or more Xen security advisories (XSAs). The security of Qubes OS is not affected.
-
Security Week ☛ Shields Up: How to Minimize Ransomware Exposure [Ed: Avoid Windows]
Organizations need to look beyond preventive measures when it comes to dealing with today’s ransomware threats and invest in ransomware response.
-
Ubuntu 24.04 Security Features: Find What’s New
With the recent release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, dubbed Noble Numbat, users can enjoy a heightened level of security features and enhancements. As with previous Ubuntu releases, Noble Numbat extends its commitment to security with five years of free security maintenance for the main repository. However, what sets this release apart is its focus on bolstering security measures to counter the evolving threat landscape. Let’s delve into some of the key security features and improvements that Ubuntu 24.04 LTS brings to the table, building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
-
Securing Virtual Machines in QEMU on Linux
QEMU, a powerful open-source tool, goes beyond simple emulation. It can act as both an emulator and a virtualizer, allowing you to run various operating systems on a single physical machine. Linux is a popular choice as a guest OS in virtual machines, but Linux doesn’t stop there – it is also a compelling choice for the host OS due to its open-source nature, stability, and wide community support. This is especially true when it comes to hosting providers and other scenarios in which the virtual machine environment is to be shared by many users.