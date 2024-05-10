posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2024



Quoting: 9 Best Free and Open Source Elixir Static Site Generators - LinuxLinks —

LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site.

While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.

There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.