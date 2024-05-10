Security and Windows TCO
Scoop News Group ☛ Major health care system hobbled by ‘cyber incident’
The attack on Ascension has resulted in “a disruption to clinical operations.”
Kev Quirk ☛ I Stopped Mastodon DDoSing Me (I Think)
I recently wrote about how Mastodon is DDoSing me every time I post a link to this site. I've managed to fix the problem...I think.
After writing the previous post, EchoFeed sucked it up and spat it out over on Mastodon. True to form, my site went down for a few minutes. Worse still, the community picked it up, and a number of other users with a decent following re-shared it, taking my site down over and over again. 😢
Security Week ☛ BetterHelp Customers Begin Receiving Refund Notices From $7.8M Data Privacy Settlement, FTC Says
BetterHelp customers have started receiving refund notices from a $7.8 million data privacy settlement, the FTC says.
IT Wire ☛ Google admits UniSuper issues caused by misconfiguration [Ed: Clown computing means you get to blame someone else for your security breaches, not that you prevent breaches]
Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian has admitted that an inadvertent misconfiguration during the provisioning of superannuation provider UniSuper's Private Cloud services ultimately resulted in the deletion of UniSuper’s Private Cloud subscription.
APNIC ☛ Data-driven policy recommendations and sector-specific routing security analysis in Pakistan
Examining Internet routing security policies across three key sectors in Pakistan.
LinuxSecurity ☛ CISA's Leads Promising New 'Secure By Design' Initiative
There has been a promising shift in the tech industry, with major companies pledging to release products with built-in security features. This development aims to address the increasing cybersecurity threats individuals and organizations face.
Security Week ☛ Zscaler Investigates Hacking Claims After Data Offered for Sale
Zscaler says its customer, production and corporate environments are not impacted after a notorious hacker offers to sell access.
Security Week ☛ F5 Patches Dangerous Vulnerabilities in BIG-IP Next Central Manager
F5 has patched two potentially serious vulnerabilities in BIG-IP Next that could allow an attacker to take full control of a device.
Several FreeRDP Vulnerabilities Addressed in Ubuntu
The Ubuntu security team has recently taken action to address several security vulnerabilities found in FreeRDP, a Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) client widely used for Windows Terminal Services. These vulnerabilities, if exploited, could lead to severe consequences, including denial of service attacks or even the execution of arbitrary code.
Windows TCO
IT Wire ☛ Data of 49m Dell customers put up for sale on cyber crime forum
A small sample of the data is available for download in Excel format.
Silicon Angle ☛ Dell discloses breach affecting customer purchase database
A hacker has breached a database that Dell Technologies Inc. uses to store information about customer purchases. BleepingComputer and TechCrunch reported the cyberattack today, citing a notification that the hardware giant sent to affect customers on Wednesday.
Security Week ☛ Dell Says Customer Names, Addresses Stolen in Database Breach
Tech giant notifies millions of customers that full names and physical mailing addresses were stolen during a security incident.
Security Week ☛ LockBit Takes Credit for City of Wichita Ransomware Attack
The LockBit cybercrime group has taken credit for the recent ransomware attack that disrupted City of Wichita systems.
IT Wire ☛ LockBit leader's indictment confirms Boeing was among its victims
At the time, DoppelPaymer published a list of documents from Visser's clients: Air Comm, Alcadyne, Bingham Engineering, Blue Origin, Boeing, Cardiff School of Engineering, Custom Microwave, De Vore Aviation, Desktop Metals, DME Co, EAP, Schlumberger Technology, Tesla, SpaceX, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin and University of Colorado.
