Security and Windows TCO

I recently wrote about how Mastodon is DDoSing me every time I post a link to this site. I've managed to fix the problem...I think.

After writing the previous post, EchoFeed sucked it up and spat it out over on Mastodon. True to form, my site went down for a few minutes. Worse still, the community picked it up, and a number of other users with a decent following re-shared it, taking my site down over and over again. 😢