Programming Leftovers
DJ Adams ☛ Defining a custom 'after' handler in CAP with 'each'
TL;DR: There's special behaviour if you use the each parameter name when defining an after handler, but the way this works and the way you should invoke it has changed.
Adding custom logic to your CAP services is easy, and you can register event handlers with the before, on and after methods.
Arne Bahlo ☛ Writing an SDK in Zig, Part 1
The first project I used Zig for was a rewrite of a custom static site generator for the Fire Chicken Webring, you can read that post here: Thoughts on Zig.
Writing a small application is a lot easier than writing a library, especially if you’re hacking it together like I was. Let’s do something harder.
Vadim Kravcenko ☛ I'm sorry
Yes, built it purely with HTML / Django, all server side rendered and the whole logic is on the backend. There's some JS during onboarding (and the JS snippet that replaces the links), but that's it. In the dashboard you click on a button and it loads the whole page. Crazy right? Who needs NextJS or React, when you can just rebuild the whole HTML on click.
Jeremy Keith ☛ Adactio: Articles—Declarative Design
I want to talk to you today about declarative design. But before I get to that I want to talk to you about music.
I want to talk about two different approaches to musical composition. I want to compare and contrast.
Akshay ☛ Snip Snap
I regularly switch between exactly two things while working, a “current” and an “alternate” item; a lot of tools I use seem to support this flow.
Rlang ☛ R Meets Hardware
R is a language just like C or Python. Unlike C or MicroPython, R requires an operating system. It is a high-level language; memory management or assembler isn’t something we talk about at the R conventions. As written, it’s not well suited for base hardware such as Arduino, espy, or RP2040.