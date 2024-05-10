Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Mixxx 2.4.1 DJ App Improves Support for Denon, Pioneer, and Traktor Controllers

Mixxx 2.4.1 is the first point release in the latest Mixxx 2.4 stable series improving support for the Behringer DDM4000, Behringer BCR2000, Denon DJ MC6000MK2, Denon DJ MC7000, Hercules Inpulse 200, Pioneer CDJ, Pioneer DDJ-FLX4, Traktor Kontrol F1, Traktor S2 Mk1, and Traktor S3 controllers, as well as for the Nintendo Wii remote.

Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

The first Ubuntu 24.10 daily builds are, as expected, based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which arrived last month on April 25th. This means they include the same core components and software versions as the Noble Numbat release.

Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 40 operating system series and the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is here to introduce conformant OpenGL 4.6 support to Apple Silicon, out-of-the-box high-quality audio, and a custom initial setup wizard based on the Calamares graphical installer.

The Internet is Making Elections More Transparent

With 64 countries and the European Union holding elections throughout 2024, the Internet will be a critical resource for many people around the world to access real-time poll updates in our own countries and those happening abroad.  

Compulab’s MCM-iMX93 – Affordable SMD System-on-Module with Flexible Connectivity and NXP i.MX 93 SoC

Compulab has introduced the MCM-iMX93 SMD System-on-Module, a compact, cost-effective solder-down system based on NXP’s i.MX 93 SoC family. With its small footprint, affordability, and versatile connectivity, it’s ideal for industrial control, medical devices, IoT gateways, and building management applications.

DietPi April 2024 News (Version 9.3) & Open Beta Version 9.4.0

Openterface Mini-KVM – An Open-Source KVM Solution

Recently featured on CrowdSupply, the Openterface Mini-KVM is an open-source KVM device designed for efficient control over headless computers. It provides seamless operation via a direct HDMI and USB connection, eliminating the need for additional keyboards, monitors, or complex network configurations.

MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9300+ SoC for Enhanced Flagship Smartphone Performance

MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 9300+, an advanced SoC designed to bolster performance in flagship smartphones. This latest addition to the Dimensity series brings improvements in clock speeds, AI processing, and graphics over the previous Dimensity 9300 model.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2024
updated May 10, 2024

Android Leftovers
Introducing the new Android Police logo
KDE Frameworks 6.2.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.2.0.
LibreOffice 7.6.7 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 24.2
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.6.7 as the seventh and last maintenance update in the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series for productivity environments.
Rocky Linux 9.4 Released as Another Free Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Distro
The Rocky Linux release engineering team announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.4 as yet another free alternative to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 operating system.
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Puff Pieces and Technical Articles
Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the Fedora Asahi Remix 40 distribution developed in close collaboration with Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project for Apple Silicon Macs.
Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
Now that Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) is officially open for development, Canonical has published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.
Libya: Windows Down From 99.7% to 65% (or 3.8% If Mobile Also Gets Counted), GNU/Linux Up to 5%, Android at 80% [original]
On the desktop (or laptop), Windows was measured at 99.7% just 15 years ago
IBM's Red Hat SUED over culling 21 white men employees as CEO vowed to punish managers who missed DEI targets
GNU/Linux Market Share in Israel Now 3% [original]
Raspberry Pi Connect
KDE Frameworks 6.2 Released with Many Improvements for Plasma 6 Users
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.2 as the latest stable update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt that provide a wide range of commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE applications.
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186 is available for testing
It is time to test the upcoming release of IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186
Unlocking the power of Fedora CoreOS
Fedora CoreOS is an automatically updating, immutable operating system built on the trusted Fedora Linux distribution
System76’s Darter Pro Linux Laptop Now Available for Preorder
System76's Darter Pro offers an open concept, minimalist design, and powerful performance
PipeWire 1.0.6 Update Boosts Audio Stability
PipeWire 1.0.6 audio server brings important bug fixes and memory leak resolutions for smoother multimedia handling
Programming Leftovers
Free Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Debian
Open Hardware: Mindgrove, Compulab, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
today's howtos
Windows TCO Leftovers
Free and Open Source Software
Sipeed MaixCAM is a RISC-V AI camera devkit with up to 5MP camera, 2.3-inch color touchscreen display, GPIOs
The MaixCAM builds on the company’s board based in LicheeRV-Nano board powered by the SG2002 SoC and all software for the board can run on the camera including the Debian and Qt-based Linux images
9 Best Free and Open Source Elixir Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site
Nitrux – Linux distribution based on Debian
Nitrux is a Linux distribution based on Debian and the Liquorix kernel
Kirigami Addons 1.2
Kirigami Addons 1.2 is out with some accessibility fixes and one new component
Compulab’s MCM-iMX93 – Affordable SMD System-on-Module with Flexible Connectivity and NXP i.MX 93 SoC
MCM-iMX93 is supported by a full BSP and ready-to-use Linux images
Games: Crusader Kings III, Contra crossover Vampire Survivors, and More
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Programming and Kernel Development (Linux)
today's leftovers
WINE: CrossOver 24.0.2 and OED second edition CD-ROM under Wine
today's howtos
Spiral Linux offers a handy tool that can keep you from spiraling if you lose a file
If you're looking for a version of Linux that not only makes using Linux easy but also offers the necessary tools to keep you safe from data loss, Spiral Linux might be just the ticket
Mixxx 2.4.1 DJ App Improves Support for Denon, Pioneer, and Traktor Controllers
Mixxx 2.4.1 open-source, free, and cross-platform DJ software for performing live mixes is now available for download with improved controller support and many bug fixes.
Ubuntu Unity – flavor of Ubuntu featuring the Unity7 desktop environment
Ubuntu Unity is a flavor of Ubuntu featuring the Unity7 desktop environment (the default desktop environment used by Ubuntu from 2010-2017)
Linux Magazine Leftovers (Latest Issue)
QEMU 9.0 released with Raspberry Pi 4 support and LoongArch KVM acceleration
QEMU 9.0 open-source emulator just came out the other day, and it brings on board major updates and improvements to Arm, RISC-V, HPPA, LoongArch, and s390x emulation
Best Free and Open Source Software
Bazel is both open source software and it runs under Linux
Why Learn Linux?
As someone who has been in the IT industry for more than 20 years, I love to answer this question
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
Haiku Project: [GSoC 2024] Plans for Fixing Haiku's WebKit2 Port
The advantages WebKit2 has for WebPositive will be mostly invisible to end-users
Fedora / Red Hat Puff Pieces
Games: Quest Master, Nintendo Switch 2, and More
today's howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Mozilla: Latest From Firefox Developer Experience and Mozilla Addons Blog
Programming and Modding
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Ubuntu Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
today's howtos
BSD: NetBSD Stuff and FreeBSD Journal
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux Kernel: Latest Articles in LWN and Linux Display Next Hackfest in A Coruña
Some Linux news
Founder of NixOS 'Ousted'
Android Leftovers
Pixel Owners, Update Your Phones Now
Google’s Flutter Team Layoffs Leave Ubuntu Devs in a Flap
Google’s recent ‘structural simplification’ led to 200 people across many of its core development teams, including Python, Dart, and Flutter, losing their roles
Massif Visualizer 0.8.0 released
Massif Visualizer 0.8.0 has been just released
KGraphViewer 2.5.0 released
KGraphViewer 2.5.0 has been just released
AlmaLinux 9.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
Today, AlmaLinux OS Foundation announces the much-anticipated arrival of AlmaLinux 9.4
Android Leftovers
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (May 8)
today's howtos
Microsoft and Apple Failures
Microsoft and Windows Seeding Chaos
ESP32 and Arduino Projects
GCC 14.1 released
Get Involved with Fedora Bootable Containers
For quite a while now, we’ve had image-based Fedora Linux variants—starting with Fedora Atomic Host and Atomic Desktop
Enterprise Linux Explained: Core Features and Benefits
Learn what Enterprise Linux is, what sets it apart, and what makes a distro 'Enterprise' in our specially dedicated article on the subject
Sparky 2024.05
This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line
Security Leftovers
Meet Raspberry Pi Connect, a New Tool to Access Your Raspberry Pi Remotely
Raspberry Pi Connect is a new tool to easily and securely connect to your Raspberry Pi OS desktop remotely from anywhere in the world using just your web browser.
Devices/Open Hardware/Modding: Pi, Arduino, and More
Linux Lite 7.0 Is Now Available for Testing, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Xfce 4.18
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the Release Candidate (RC) version of the upcoming Linux Lite 7.0 distribution.
Best Free and Open Source: Configuration Management Databases, and RAW Processing Tools
Each software featured in this article is released under an open source license
Red Hat as a Festival or PR and Circus of Ridiculous Buzzwords
Free and Open Source Software
Games: Mass Layoffs at Microsoft (Again) and More
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
March and April in KDE PIM
Here's our bi-monthly update from KDE's personal information management applications team
Krita Monthly Update – Edition 15
Our users on chromebooks faced a nasty bug which crashed krita on startup
Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
Some software developers and companies are considering whether the open source movement is at a crossroads and needs to change direction.
DietPi April 2024 News (Version 9.3) & Open Beta Version 9.4.0
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices
FreeBSD to Get a New Graphical Installer for Easier Installation
Yes, you can get a nice graphical installer for FreeBSD in the upcoming release.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
New Highs for GNU/Linux in Taiwan (According to statCounter [original]
Here is statCounter's latest
Red Hat Rethinks the Linux Distro for the Container Age
Red Hat wants to bring cloud native-based build and deployment practices to the Linux operating system itself.