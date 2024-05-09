Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Password managers have other advantages than storing and using credentials. I’ve been toying with the idea for weeks.

At a glance, it lists all my accounts, which is very practical. I know I have exactly 150 accounts. I know what my accounts are. Grocery stores? Media accounts? I can list them. Why should I? It’s useful to know that I have an account when I log on less than once a year. This list is also useful for a later point.