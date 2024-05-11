PeaZip 9.8 Archive Manager Adds New CLI Switches, New UI Options, and Tux Theme

posted by Marius Nestor on May 11, 2024



Highlights of PeaZip 9.8 include new Mac and Tux themes, a new “Always browse archives in flat view” option switch in Main Menu > Browse and the Navigation context menu item, a new “Comment, and Info functions” option in the status bar context menu, and an improved “Extract to” context menu for direct extraction of archives.

The devs explain in the release notes that it’s now possible to directly extract all archives or only selected items using the “Extract to” context menu without further confirmation to any output path in bookmarks, history, or breadcrumb. In addition, the “Extract here” links can now extract all archives or only the selected items.

