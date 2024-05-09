today's howtos
-
How to Install SEO Spider on Ubuntu (and Other GNU/Linux Distros)
The Screaming Frog SEO Spider is a powerful and flexible site crawler, capable of efficiently crawling both small and very large websites.
-
Running LLMs Locally Using Ollama and Open WebUI on Linux
In this article, you will learn how to locally access Hey Hi (AI) LLMs such as Meta Llama 3, Mistral, Gemma, Phi, etc., from your GNU/Linux terminal by using an Ollama, and then access the chat interface from your browser using the Open WebUI.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wireshark on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wireshark on openSUSE. Wireshark, a powerful open-source network protocol analyzer, is an essential tool for network administrators, security professionals, and developers.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zlib on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zlib on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Zlib is a widely used data compression library that plays a crucial role in optimizing data storage and transfer across various applications.
-
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Power On a Synology NAS Remotely from the GNU/Linux Command-Line using WOL (Wake-on-LAN)
WOL – Wake-on-LAN is a feature of the Synology NAS that allows you to turn on your Synology NAS from any computer on the same network as your Synology NAS without needing to press the power button of your Synology NAS.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Migrate CentOS 7 to Rocky GNU/Linux 9
CentOS 7 stopped getting updates on June 30, 2024, which means it doesn’t get security updates or bug fixes from Red Bait anymore.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to copy permissions from one file to another on Linux
I need to copy or clone file ownership and permissions from another file on Linux. Is there a bash command line option to clone the user, group ownership and permissions on a file from another file on GNU/Linux operating system?
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Synology Assistant App on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Add Gemini Hey Hi (AI) to Ubuntu Desktop with this GNOME Extension
If you use Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or later and want to access the Surveillance Giant Google Gemini Hey Hi (AI) chatbot straight from your desktop outside of a web browser, you’re in luck!
[...]
And the nifty little GNOME Shell extension is this post is a perfect porthole through which to use it.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Find MAC Address of the Synology NAS Network Interfaces
MAC address is a unique identifier of a network interface.
-
Understanding Unix Garbage Collection and its Interaction with io_uring
As Ksplice engineers, we often have to look at completely different sub-systems of the Linux kernel to patch them, either to fix a vulnerability or to add trip wires. As a result, we gain a lot of knowledge in various areas and this time we’ll share our experience regarding a use-after-free issue stemming from the interaction between Unix garbage collection (GC) and the io_uring component, as we’ve gained insights through a Known Exploit Detection Update.
To explain the interaction between various components, we will begin by exploring the kernel implementation for sending file descriptors. Additionally, we will examine the function responsible for registering file descriptors with io_uring using the IORING_REGISTER_FILES opcode. Next, we’ll take a closer look at the detection and various methods for cleaning up cycles, including the Unix garbage collection code. Following this exploration, we’ll discuss a use-after-free scenario that results from the interaction between Unix GC and io_uring.