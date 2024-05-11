BSD: FreeBSD and OpenBSD Updates/Blogs
FreeBSD ☛ FreeBSD Foundation Q1 2024 Status Update
Written as part of the FreeBSD Project’s 1st Quarter 2024 Status Report, check out the highlights of what we did to help FreeBSD last quarter: [...]
X61 ☛ Volatile OpenBSD
The idea is to create a virtual memory space that will contain the disk image of our VM, and we'll install OpenBSD in it. The tools for it are all in base and are basically: mount_mfs(8), pf(4), vmd(8), httpd(8), dhcpd(8), and rdomain(4).
Desktop Environments/WMs
X61 ☛ OpenBSD Desktop
Finally I unslack myself and tried to write some C code to convert my old termbar into a new one in C. There is still a lot to fix and adjust, but so far it works on my machines and it shows all I need and want without any weird error.
