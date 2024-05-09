today's howtos
H2S Media ☛ Manage Cron Jobs by installing Crontab on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
To schedule various processes on GNU/Linux systems, including Amazon GNU/Linux 2023, we use “Cron, ” a command line utility.
Linux.org ☛ LFCS - KVM InstallationKernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) allows for Virtual Machines (VM) to be created and run on a machine with an existing Operating System (OS). The overall KVM core is a loadable module. Along with the core module is a processor model specific module. These work together to create a VM that allows you to run other Operating Systems on your host system.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Install and Configure Proton Mail Desktop App on Linux
Access your Proton Mail inbox effortlessly with the new desktop app. Learn how to install it on your GNU/Linux machine and explore its features in our article.
TechRepublic ☛ Best Practices for GNU/Linux Admins
Linux is a powerful platform, one that enterprise businesses of all kinds have grown to depend on. Jack Wallen, writing for TechRepublic Premium, looks at some of the best practices admins should be applying to all of their GNU/Linux deployments.
Installing and Configuring Jenkins on Ubuntu 24.04
In the fast-paced world of software development, automation reigns supreme. Jenkins, an open-source automation server, emerges as a powerful tool for streamlining your development workflow. This guide delves into the installation and configuration of Jenkins on Ubuntu 24.04, empowering you to orchestrate your builds, tests, and deployments with efficiency.
It's FOSS ☛ Things I Recommend Doing After Installing Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 'Noble Numbat'
Here is what I suggest doing after a fresh installation of Ubuntu 24.04 to get a smoother and better experience.
SANS ☛ Analyzing Synology Disks on Linux, (Wed, May 8th)
Synology NAS solutions are popular devices. They are also used in many organizations. Their product range goes from small boxes with two disks (I'm not sure they still sell a single-disk enclosure today) up to monsters, rackable with plenty of disks. They offer multiple disk management options but rely on many open-source software (like most appliances).