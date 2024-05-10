Windows TCO Leftovers

The ransomware attack on UnitedHealth subsidiary Change Healthcare has remained top of mind since its disclosure in February 2024. This incident highlights the attractiveness of data-rich healthcare firms to hackers and the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals. However, the Change Healthcare attack is merely the tip of the iceberg, with numerous ransomware attacks staying underreported in the media.

Ransomware has emerged as a highly profitable enterprise, evidenced by Change Healthcare’s payment of a $22 million ransom in bitcoin. In 2023 alone, payments made by ransomware attack victims doubled compared to the previous year, surpassing $1 billion, as reported by blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis.