Mozilla: Latest From Firefox Developer Experience and Mozilla Addons Blog
-
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 125
Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 125 Nightly release cycle.
Firefox being an open source project, we are grateful to get contributions from people outside of Mozilla, like Artem Manushenkov who updated the Debugger Watch Expressions panel input field placeholder (#1619201)
Want to help? DevTools are written in HTML, CSS and JS so any web developer can contribute! Read how to setup the work environment and check the list of mentored issues
-
Mozilla Addons Blog: Developer Spotlight: Port Authority
A few years ago a developer known as ACK-J stumbled onto a tech article that revealed eBay was secretly port scanning their customers (i.e. scanning their users’ internet-facing devices to learn what apps and services are listening on the network). The article further claimed there was nothing anyone could do to prevent this privacy compromise. ACK-J took that as a challenge. “After going down many rabbit holes,” he says, “I found that this script, which was port scanning everyone, is in my opinion, malware.”