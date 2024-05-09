Mozilla: Latest From Firefox Developer Experience and Mozilla Addons Blog

Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 125 Nightly release cycle.

Firefox being an open source project, we are grateful to get contributions from people outside of Mozilla, like Artem Manushenkov who updated the Debugger Watch Expressions panel input field placeholder (#1619201)

Want to help? DevTools are written in HTML, CSS and JS so any web developer can contribute! Read how to setup the work environment and check the list of mentored issues