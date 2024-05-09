Ubuntu Leftovers

We’re excited to announce our participation in Space Tech Expo 2024, which will take place from May 14 to 15 in Long Beach, California. As our collaboration with Space agencies strengthens, we’re looking forward to meeting our partners and customers on-site to discuss the critical topics for 2024: cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and open-source innovation.

AI/ML Solutions in Space

Space organizations invest heavily in AI, aiming to make interstellar travel successful. Agencies kickstart initiatives with different use cases in mind, such as mission planning, autonomous decision-making, resource optimization, and space debris control looking for tooling that enables them to run Hey Hi (AI) at scale.