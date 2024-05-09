Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Meet our federal team at Space Tech Expo USA
We’re excited to announce our participation in Space Tech Expo 2024, which will take place from May 14 to 15 in Long Beach, California. As our collaboration with Space agencies strengthens, we’re looking forward to meeting our partners and customers on-site to discuss the critical topics for 2024: cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and open-source innovation.
AI/ML Solutions in Space
Space organizations invest heavily in AI, aiming to make interstellar travel successful. Agencies kickstart initiatives with different use cases in mind, such as mission planning, autonomous decision-making, resource optimization, and space debris control looking for tooling that enables them to run Hey Hi (AI) at scale.
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Connecting the World: Exploring Ubuntu Hams Special Interest Group
In the vast universe of amateur radio, enthusiasts are constantly seeking ways to connect, communicate, and collaborate. One such avenue for ham radio operators is the Ubuntu Hams Special Interest Group (SIG), a community within the Ubuntu ecosystem dedicated to fostering the intersection of amateur radio and open-source software. Let’s delve into what Ubuntu Hams is all about and how it serves the global ham radio community.
LWN ☛ A look at Ubuntu Desktop LTS 24.04
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, code-named "Noble Numbat", was released on April 25. This release includes GNOME 46, installer updates, security enhancements, a lot of updated packages, and a new App Center that puts a heavy emphasis on using Snaps to install software. It is not an ambitious release, but it brings enough to the table that it's a worthwhile update.
Ubuntu users expecting to upgrade to the new release right away are in for a bit of disappointment. The release notes indicate that upgrades from earlier releases are not yet supported. Users on the previous release, 23.10, will be offered an upgrade via Ubuntu's software and updates application when it is ready. Moving from 22.04 LTS will be supported when 24.04.1 is released in August. Those eager to jump right in are advised to make a backup of their data and do a clean install rather than attempting an upgrade.
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Navigating the Ubuntu Ecosystem: A Guide to Ubuntu Certified Hardware
Ubuntu, one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions, has garnered a strong following for its stability, security, and versatility. But what about hardware compatibility? Can you trust that your desktop, laptop, server, or even embedded system will work seamlessly with Ubuntu? The answer lies in Ubuntu Certified Hardware.
Understanding Ubuntu Certified Hardware
Ubuntu Certified Hardware refers to devices that have undergone rigorous testing to ensure compatibility and optimal performance with Ubuntu. From desktop computers to servers and even single-chip system-on-chip (SoC) devices, Ubuntu’s certification program covers a wide range of hardware categories.