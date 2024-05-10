Fedora Updates at the Back End and Red Hat's Sponsored Puff Pieces About Red Hat
Fedora Infrastructure Status: Database Migrations
We will be migrating a number of our database servers to RHEL9, newer versions of database software and more resources. During the migration services that use these databases may be offline completely. The small servers ( db-fas01 and db03 ) should move and have service restored sooner than the two larger hosts …
Fedora Infrastructure Status: Server Updates/Reboots
We will be applying updates to all our servers and rebooting into newer kernels. Services will be up or down during the outage window.
Fedora Infrastructure Status: OpenShift upgrade
We will be upgrading our production OpenShift cluster that runs many of our applications. Normally, this would just be a 0 downtime event, but in this case we are switching networking models, so we need to completely reboot all the nodes, causing some applications to be unavailable for short time …
