Embedded and Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, OrangePi, utomotive Grade Linux (AGL)
-
Automotive Grade Linux Releases ‘Quirky Quillback’ To Enhance SDV Development
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a leading industry consortium developing an open-source platform for connected car technologies, announced the release of its latest software update, UCB 17.0, nicknamed ‘Quirky Quillback.’
Quirky Quillback introduces support for AWS Graviton processors, enabling AGL to operate within a cloud environment. This integration allows automotive engineers to develop and test AGL software remotely, significantly reducing the necessity for physical hardware access.
-
CNX Software ☛ XGO-Rider is a 2-wheel self-balancing robot with an ESP32 controller plus either a Raspberry Pi CM4 or BillBC Micro:bit (Crowdfunding)
XGO-Rider is a two-wheel self-balancing robot with an ESP32 controller for motor and servo control, USB-C charging, etc… and a choice between a Raspberry Pi CM4 module or a BillBC Micro:bit board for display, audio, and camera (CM4-only). It’s not the first robot from Luwu Intelligence, since the company launched the XGO-Mini robot dog in 2021, followed by the XGO 2 Raspberry Pi CM4-powered desktop robotic dog with an arm which we reviewed last year.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi fortune teller prints fortunes at the push of a button
Kevin McAleer has created a Raspberry Pi-powered fortune teller that prints fortunes on receipt paper, inspired by the game from the movie 'Big.'
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Huawei and OrangePi launch new dev board with mystery CPU and Hey Hi (AI) processor — Huawei again hides chip specs from prying eyes
The single-board computer, exclusive to Chinese buyers, is custom-built for development and learning environments.