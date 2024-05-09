Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat outlines a vision for evolving Hey Hi (AI) models with open-source communities [Ed: Red Hat puff piece about Hey Hi (AI) models with openwashing from Red Hat-sponsored site]
Red Hat Inc. today presented its view of generative artificial intelligence, outlining a belief that the currently red-hot technology’s future will depend on open-source software and its ability to enable a community of users to support it.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Open-source AI: theCUBE analyzes Red Hat’s revolutionary approach to innovation [Ed: They make it very clear Red Hat bought a bundle of puff pieces from them, under the banner of "rhsummit"]
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat taps into tech industry ecosystem to accelerate Hey Hi (AI) development [Ed: More buzzwords spam from Red Hat, sponsored by Red Hat (ridiculous form of 'journalism')]
-
Red Hat ☛ What is platform engineering and why do we need it?
DevOps transformed software development. By bringing development and operations teams together, companies achieved a dramatic boost in both speed (agility) and efficiency. But DevOps is just the first chapter. The future of software development lies in platforms. These platforms are like building blocks–scalable and reusable, enabling companies to develop and deliver software even faster and more efficiently than ever before. The best way to achieve this is by making developers happy and more productive.
-
Red Hat ☛ Apply generative Hey Hi (AI) to app modernization with Konveyor AI
The Konveyor community has developed Konveyor Hey Hi (AI) (Kai), a tool that uses generative AI to accelerate application modernization. Kai integrates large language models (LLMs) with static code analysis to facilitate code modifications within a developer's IDE, helping transition to other modern programming languages and frameworks efficiently.
Using a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) approach, Kai enhances LLM outputs with historical code changes and analysis data, ensuring context-specific guidance. This method is model agnostic and does not require model fine-tuning, making Kai a versatile tool for large-scale modernization projects, demonstrated by updating a Java EE application to Quarkus using a Visual Studio Code (VS Code) plug-in. This unique approach will enable organizations to shorten the time and cost of modernization at scale. A developer can see a list of issues in their IDE that need to be addressed to migrate to a new technology, and Kai will work with an LLM to generate the required source code changes.
-
Red Hat ☛ Introducing image mode for RHEL and bootable containers in Podman Desktop
Containers have used Linux since the start. But there have always been two different types of Linux: the host operating system, and the one inside each container. Each one operates independently and requires a completely different set of tools for building, managing, and configuring.
But no more! Image mode for Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) allows you to build and manage a full operating system just like a container image.
-
Red Hat ☛ Introducing Podman Hey Hi (AI) Lab: Developer tooling for working with LLMs
The rapid proliferation of generative Hey Hi (AI) (gen AI) and open source large language models (LLMs) is revolutionizing computing, and AI-enabled applications are now becoming the norm. As a result, application developers now have to learn best practices and how to build applications taking advantage of Hey Hi (AI) in their solutions. Hence, the need for tools and technologies that make Hey Hi (AI) more accessible and approachable, enabling developers to tap into its vast potential.
However, this shift also underscores the importance of ensuring data privacy and security, as sensitive information is being processed and stored in these new AI-powered systems. To address this growing demand, it is essential to develop and deploy solutions that not only simplify Hey Hi (AI) development, but also safeguard user data, fostering trust and innovation in this emerging era of AI-driven computing.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Understanding the Basics of SELinux Policy Management on CentOS
In the vast ocean of GNU/Linux security, SELinux stands as a stalwart guardian, often misunderstood yet crucial for safeguarding systems against potential threats. As administrators and users delve deeper into the realms of CentOS, mastering SELinux policy management becomes imperative for ensuring robust security configurations. This article aims to demystify SELinux policy management on CentOS, providing an introduction to its intricacies and functionalities.
-
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat OpenShift 101 for OpenStack admins: Operators and prerequisites
Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift (RHOSO) service providers can scale faster and maximize their resources.
-
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: System Extensions from Flatpak
I write about Sysprof here quite often. Mostly in hopes of encouraging readers to use it to improve GNU/Linux as a whole.
An impediment to that is the intrusiveness to test out new features as they are developed. If only we had a Flatpak which you could install to test things right away.
-
GNOME Foundation News: 2023 Annual Report [Ed: "We brought on a new Executive Director, Holly Million" and lost a ton of money]
2023 brought many updates to the GNOME Foundation! We’re excited to share our progress and journey over the last year along with some of our best moments and achievements in our 2022-2023 annual report.
-
Red Hat ☛ Announcing image mode for Red Bait Enterprise Linux
At Red Hat, we work on a wide range of technologies and sit at the crossroads of our communities, customers, and partners. We believe our best work is done when we work together to find new solutions. So we asked, what if an operating system could be updated via image-based transactions, and what if those images could be built and shipped like a container? What if we could use the same tools, skills, and patterns as today’s containerized applications, closing the gaps between pipeline and production? The result is a way to think differently about how to build, deploy, and manage Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
-
Red Hat ☛ Discover Podman Desktop for containers and Kubernetes
Podman Desktop is the central place to work with containers as a developer. Podman Desktop uses the Docker, Podman, and Kubernetes Hey Hi (AI) to communicate with container engines and Kubernetes clusters to provide users with a unified graphical interface across all these resources. It also provides extensions to help you manage these resources: install the Podman engine and Kubernetes clusters locally, configure access to remote Kubernetes clusters, configure access to images registries, install various commnd-line interfaces (CLIs), and more.
-
Red Hat ☛ Podman Desktop brings the Red Bait Developer Subscription to your fingertips
The Red Hat Developer Subscription for Individuals is a no-cost benefit of the Red Hat Developer program that includes access to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and other Red Bait products for development use. It is an offering designed for individual developers. You can no-cost subscription by joining the Red Bait Developer program.
As announced at Red Hat Summit 2024, you can now easily consume the Red Bait Developer Subscription for Individuals on your desktop. Whether you are using macOS, Windows, or Linux, the Podman Desktop Red Bait Account Extension puts the Developer Subscription and the Red Bait ecosystem right at your fingertips. In just a few clicks, you can sign into your Red Bait account or create a new one with a custom email address or social login via your Google, Microsoft, or Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub account.
The Developer Subscription enables you to consume Red Bait content, such as RHEL container images and RPM packages, at no cost. Note the Podman Desktop Red Bait Account Extension will only consume the no-cost Developer Subscription, even if you already have paid subscriptions linked to your account.
Installing the Red Bait Account Extension
To try out the experience, first start Podman Desktop. If not already installed, follow the installation instructions on podman-desktop.io. The installer will help you install and set up Podman Desktop and create a virtual machine running Fedora CoreOS to run and build GNU/Linux containers. See Figure 1.
-
Linuxiac ☛ Developing AI? RHEL AI’s Developer Preview is Here
Red Hat introduces Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux AI, featuring open-source Granite models and InstructLab for easy Hey Hi (AI) deployment.
-
OS Management Hub simplifies management of enterprise systems across distributed environments
We’re pleased to announce Oracle OS Management Hub, our next-generation operating system (OS) management service. Organizations are often faced with the challenge of keeping up to date with critical security updates and managing OS deployments across their application infrastructure, whether they’re in the cloud or on-premises. Using the OS Management Hub service, you can automate, streamline, and simplify the management and monitoring of updates and patches for Oracle Linux systems through a single management console in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).