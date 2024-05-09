Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

The Konveyor community has developed Konveyor Hey Hi (AI) (Kai), a tool that uses generative AI to accelerate application modernization. Kai integrates large language models (LLMs) with static code analysis to facilitate code modifications within a developer's IDE, helping transition to other modern programming languages and frameworks efficiently.

Using a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) approach, Kai enhances LLM outputs with historical code changes and analysis data, ensuring context-specific guidance. This method is model agnostic and does not require model fine-tuning, making Kai a versatile tool for large-scale modernization projects, demonstrated by updating a Java EE application to Quarkus using a Visual Studio Code (VS Code) plug-in. This unique approach will enable organizations to shorten the time and cost of modernization at scale. A developer can see a list of issues in their IDE that need to be addressed to migrate to a new technology, and Kai will work with an LLM to generate the required source code changes.