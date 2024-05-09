Programming and Kernel Development (Linux)

Tux Machines

The Internet is Making Elections More Transparent

With 64 countries and the European Union holding elections throughout 2024, the Internet will be a critical resource for many people around the world to access real-time poll updates in our own countries and those happening abroad.  

9to5Linux

Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 40 operating system series and the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is here to introduce conformant OpenGL 4.6 support to Apple Silicon, out-of-the-box high-quality audio, and a custom initial setup wizard based on the Calamares graphical installer.

Steam Client Update Adds 150% Scale Factor by Default for 4K Monitors on Linux

For Linux gamers, the new stable Steam Client update changes the default scale factor from 200% to 150% on 4K monitors, no longer lists incompatible options under an application’s Compatibility settings, and improves startup delays when running in Flatpak environments.

Meet Raspberry Pi Connect, a New Tool to Access Your Raspberry Pi Remotely

Since Raspberry Pi usually runs a Linux-based operating system, often the official Raspberry Pi OS, you can easily set up an SSH (Secure Shell) server to access it remotely or use a VNC (Virtual Network Computing) Server/Client application to access the desktop remotely.

Linux Lite 7.0 Is Now Available for Testing, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Xfce 4.18

Codenamed “Galena”, Linux Lite 7.0 will be a major update based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu release, the Noble Numbat (Ubuntu 24.04 LTS), which also means that it will finally offer us the latest and greatest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment as previous Linux Lite releases were built on top of Xfce 4.16.

LinuxGizmos.com

DietPi April 2024 News (Version 9.3) & Open Beta Version 9.4.0

Openterface Mini-KVM – An Open-Source KVM Solution

Recently featured on CrowdSupply, the Openterface Mini-KVM is an open-source KVM device designed for efficient control over headless computers. It provides seamless operation via a direct HDMI and USB connection, eliminating the need for additional keyboards, monitors, or complex network configurations.

MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9300+ SoC for Enhanced Flagship Smartphone Performance

MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 9300+, an advanced SoC designed to bolster performance in flagship smartphones. This latest addition to the Dimensity series brings improvements in clock speeds, AI processing, and graphics over the previous Dimensity 9300 model.

MYC-LMX9X: MYIR’s Low-Cost SoM with Integrated NPU for Industrial IoT

MYIR has unveiled the MYC-LMX9X, a new embedded System on Module powered by the NXP i.MX 9352 processor. This SoM, designed specifically for industrial applications, leverages a high-performance i.MX 93 series processor, which includes dual ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.7GHz and an ARM Cortex-M33 core running at 250MHz. 

Programming and Kernel Development (Linux)

Bluebells in blossom in woods

Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the Fedora Asahi Remix 40 distribution developed in close collaboration with Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project for Apple Silicon Macs.
Spiral Linux offers a handy tool that can keep you from spiraling if you lose a file
If you're looking for a version of Linux that not only makes using Linux easy but also offers the necessary tools to keep you safe from data loss, Spiral Linux might be just the ticket
Ubuntu Unity – flavor of Ubuntu featuring the Unity7 desktop environment
Ubuntu Unity is a flavor of Ubuntu featuring the Unity7 desktop environment (the default desktop environment used by Ubuntu from 2010-2017)
Games: Quest Master, Nintendo Switch 2, and More
Mozilla: Latest From Firefox Developer Experience and Mozilla Addons Blog
Raspberry Pi Connect
Founder of NixOS 'Ousted'
Google’s Flutter Team Layoffs Leave Ubuntu Devs in a Flap
Google’s recent ‘structural simplification’ led to 200 people across many of its core development teams, including Python, Dart, and Flutter, losing their roles
AlmaLinux 9.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
Today, AlmaLinux OS Foundation announces the much-anticipated arrival of AlmaLinux 9.4
 
Programming and Kernel Development (Linux)
today's leftovers
WINE: CrossOver 24.0.2 and OED second edition CD-ROM under Wine
today's howtos
Mixxx 2.4.1 DJ App Improves Support for Denon, Pioneer, and Traktor Controllers
Mixxx 2.4.1 open-source, free, and cross-platform DJ software for performing live mixes is now available for download with improved controller support and many bug fixes.
Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
Now that Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) is officially open for development, Canonical has published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.
Linux Magazine Leftovers (Latest Issue)
QEMU 9.0 released with Raspberry Pi 4 support and LoongArch KVM acceleration
QEMU 9.0 open-source emulator just came out the other day, and it brings on board major updates and improvements to Arm, RISC-V, HPPA, LoongArch, and s390x emulation
Best Free and Open Source Software
Bazel is both open source software and it runs under Linux
Why Learn Linux?
As someone who has been in the IT industry for more than 20 years, I love to answer this question
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
Haiku Project: [GSoC 2024] Plans for Fixing Haiku's WebKit2 Port
The advantages WebKit2 has for WebPositive will be mostly invisible to end-users
Fedora / Red Hat Puff Pieces
today's howtos
4 howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming and Modding
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Ubuntu Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
today's howtos
8 howtos for now
BSD: NetBSD Stuff and FreeBSD Journal
Today in Techrights
Linux Kernel: Latest Articles in LWN and Linux Display Next Hackfest in A Coruña
Android Leftovers
Pixel Owners, Update Your Phones Now
Massif Visualizer 0.8.0 released
Massif Visualizer 0.8.0 has been just released
KGraphViewer 2.5.0 released
KGraphViewer 2.5.0 has been just released
Android Leftovers
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (May 8)
today's howtos
4 howtos
Microsoft and Apple Failures
Microsoft and Windows Seeding Chaos
Windows TCO stories
ESP32 and Arduino Projects
GCC 14.1 released
Get Involved with Fedora Bootable Containers
For quite a while now, we’ve had image-based Fedora Linux variants—starting with Fedora Atomic Host and Atomic Desktop
Enterprise Linux Explained: Core Features and Benefits
Learn what Enterprise Linux is, what sets it apart, and what makes a distro 'Enterprise' in our specially dedicated article on the subject
Sparky 2024.05
This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line
Security Leftovers
Meet Raspberry Pi Connect, a New Tool to Access Your Raspberry Pi Remotely
Raspberry Pi Connect is a new tool to easily and securely connect to your Raspberry Pi OS desktop remotely from anywhere in the world using just your web browser.
Devices/Open Hardware/Modding: Pi, Arduino, and More
Linux Lite 7.0 Is Now Available for Testing, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Xfce 4.18
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the Release Candidate (RC) version of the upcoming Linux Lite 7.0 distribution.
Best Free and Open Source: Configuration Management Databases, and RAW Processing Tools
Each software featured in this article is released under an open source license
Red Hat as a Festival or PR and Circus of Ridiculous Buzzwords
Some Red Hat PR, mostly from its site
Free and Open Source Software
Games: Mass Layoffs at Microsoft (Again) and More
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
March and April in KDE PIM
Here's our bi-monthly update from KDE's personal information management applications team
Krita Monthly Update – Edition 15
Our users on chromebooks faced a nasty bug which crashed krita on startup
Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
Some software developers and companies are considering whether the open source movement is at a crossroads and needs to change direction.
DietPi April 2024 News (Version 9.3) & Open Beta Version 9.4.0
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices
FreeBSD to Get a New Graphical Installer for Easier Installation
Yes, you can get a nice graphical installer for FreeBSD in the upcoming release.
Today in Techrights
New Highs for GNU/Linux in Taiwan (According to statCounter [original]
Here is statCounter's latest
Red Hat Rethinks the Linux Distro for the Container Age
Red Hat wants to bring cloud native-based build and deployment practices to the Linux operating system itself.
Perl Programming
Dillo 3.1 Open-Source Web Browser Released After 9 Year Hiatus
Dillo 3.1 open-source web browser is now available for download with support for floating HTML elements, support for OpenSSL, LibreSSL, and Mbed TLS 2 and 3 for HTTPS, and more.
Steam Client Update Adds 150% Scale Factor by Default for 4K Monitors on Linux
Valve released today a new stable Steam Client update for Linux, macOS, and Windows that brings some cool new Steam Input features, as well as numerous bug fixes.
Cuba: Ongoing, Continued, Steady Growth for GNU/Linux [original]
the communist country is moving away from Windows
today's leftovers
Events: openSUSE Asia Summit, LGM 2024, and Google Summer of Code
3 new ones
Microsoft's Latest Propaganda From Within the OSI and Linux Foundation
Programming Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Programmable Boards, and More
Red Hat, Fedora, and IBM
Audiocasts/Shows: LinuxFest Northwest, Destination Linux, and Late Night Linux
3 new episodes/videos
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Security Leftovers
FreeBSD 14.1-BETA1 Now Available
Android Leftovers
Google may revamp Android Data Restore Tool for faster transfers
Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived
It seems that the popular command-line system info tool Neofetch is dead, Jim
First 9front release of the year is called DO NOT INSTALL
Possibly its most helpful codename yet
PeerTube 6.1 Introduces Account Import/Export Feature
PeerTube 6.1, a decentralized video platform, brings account import/export, original video file preservation, and more
Linux Mint 22 to Boost XApp Independence, Says No to libAdwaita
Key changes that are coming up in the Linux Mint 22, securing user experience.
Loongson 2K1000LA dual-core LoongArch processor powers industrial SBCs and IoT gateways
OS support includes Loongnix Linux operating system with a desktop environment
Proton 9.0 Released with Support for THE FINALS, Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Valve released today Proton 9.0 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that lets you play Windows games on Linux systems.
Links 07/05/2024: Cheap EVs and Cloudflare Layoffs
Programming Leftovers
IBM Layoffs and Red Hat's Latest Puff Pieces
today's howtos
Games: Proton Experimental, PlayStation Remote Play, and More
10 stories from gamingonlinux
That time when Microsoft bought and killed Nokia phone unit
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Is Slated for Release on October 10th, 2024
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” operating system has been slated for release later this year on October 10th, 2024, and it’s expected to come with the GNOME 47 desktop environment and Linux kernel 6.10.
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: VirtualBox Performance
It sounds like an ideal low cost machine to run Linux on the desktop
Dynebolic is a Portable OS You Can Bring Everywhere With You
Dynebolic is a portable Linux distro based on Devuan that provides a complete multimedia production system which can run on almost any computer
Best Free and Open Source Software
Lubuntu – lightweight Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
Lubuntu is a complete Operating System that ships the essential apps and services for daily use...
5 quick tweaks make your GNOME desktop so much easier to use
Every GNOME user should do these five things to their desktop environment right away
Today in Techrights
Breathe some new life into your old PC with these 5 operating systems
Not sure what to do with your ancient PC? You can restore its vitality with the help of these operating systems.
Programming, Events, and Bundlehunt
Proprietary Software, Microsoft Abuses, and Apple's Terrible Results
Open Hardware/Modding: OpenWRT, Arduino, Raspberry Pi Pico W, Sparkfun
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, Going Linux, The Linux Link Tech Show, and Invidious
mostly videos
today's howtos
