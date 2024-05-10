Rocky Linux 9.4 Released as Another Free Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Distro

posted by Marius Nestor on May 10, 2024



Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, Rocky Linux 9.4 introduces new image builder features like the ability to specify arbitrary custom mount points except for specific paths that are reserved for the operating system, create different partitioning modes, and customize tailor options for profiles and add them to your blueprint customizations by using selected and unselected options to add and remove rules.

Rocky Linux 9.4 also adds openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder as a new image build workflow and process for building images that are feature complete with the old images. However, Image Factory is still being used for building Vagrant-VBox, Vagrant-VMware, and OCP-Base (Oracle Cloud Platform) images.

