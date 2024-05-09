Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat Expands Scope of Hey Hi (AI) Ambitions for OpenShift Platform [Ed: Yet another Red Hat-sponsored "news" sites doing puff pieces about its sponsor]
Red Hat this week expanded the scope of its efforts to enable organizations to build and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) workload on an instance of its OpenShift platform based on Kubernetes.
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat and Nvidia join forces to help users develop Hey Hi (AI) applications [Ed: A bubble or Hey Hi (AI) 'Ponzi' scheme promoted for Red Hat by this Red Hat-sponsored "news" site]Two artificial intelligence powerhouses, Red Bait Inc. and Nvidia Corp., are partnering together to better serve enterprise and business users with Hey Hi (AI) microservices.
ADTmag ☛ Red Hat OpenShift Now Available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Red Hat OpenShift is now generally available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The two companies made the announcement at the annual RSA security conference, underway this week in San Francisco.
Red Hat OpenShift, built on Kubernetes, allows developers to design, construct, and deploy cloud-native applications across various environments. With OCI hosting Red Hat OpenShift in 69 regions worldwide, users can tailor their operations to meet specific requirements regarding regulatory compliance, performance, and cost-efficiency.
Network World ☛ Red Hat unveils image mode for its Linux distro
At the Red Hat Summit this week, the company unveiled a new container image deployment method for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The new option is designed to streamline operations, enhance consistency across hybrid cloud environments, and accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning.
Typically, containers trim down operating systems as much as possible because they run within a host OS, says Bradley Shimmin, chief analyst for AI platforms, analytics, and data management at Omdia. Or Linux is run within virtual machines, also running on top of an underlying operating system. But this creates management complexity.
“Red Hat is using the Open Container image standard to create bootable images, which look and work just like it were the actual OS running on bare metal,” says Shimmin.
Silicon Angle ☛ Kyndryl says return to profitability is ahead of schedule as it delivers strong earnings results [Ed: Well, "road to profitability" and profitability is not the same, but this site takes bribes from Red Hat and IBM, so of course it's designed to rig the market, not engage in journalism; Over time Western media (what's left of it) resembles Chinese media, where the party has the last words and facts are "insulting"]
Information technology infrastructure services company Kyndryl Holdings Inc. said today it has traveled further than anticipated on its road to profitability, and it has the numbers to back up those claims.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Strategy 2028: High-Level View
As described in Fedora Strategy 2028: April 2024 Update, we came out of our annual face-to-face meeting with a new presentation for our strategy for the next five years. That article gave the background — this is the high-level strategy itself.