Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

Red Hat OpenShift is now generally available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The two companies made the announcement at the annual RSA security conference, underway this week in San Francisco.

Red Hat OpenShift, built on Kubernetes, allows developers to design, construct, and deploy cloud-native applications across various environments. With OCI hosting Red Hat OpenShift in 69 regions worldwide, users can tailor their operations to meet specific requirements regarding regulatory compliance, performance, and cost-efficiency.