Collections of Different Linux Distributions

Void is a general purpose operating system, based on the monolithic Linux kernel. This is an independent distribution which focuses on stability, rather than on being bleeding-edge. Install once, update routinely and safely.

xbps is the native system package manager, written from scratch with a 2-clause BSD license. This package system allows you to quickly install, update and remove software; software is provided in binary packages or can be built directly from sources with the help of the XBPS source packages collection.

It is available for a variety of platforms.