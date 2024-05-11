Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Ubuntu Studio - Linux distribution for content creation - LinuxLinks
Ubuntu Studio is a free and open source operating system, and an official flavor of Ubuntu.
This distro is specifically created for content creation. It comes preinstalled with a selection of the most common free multimedia applications available, and is configured for best performance for various purposes: Audio, Graphics, Video, Photography and Publishing.
Void - general purpose operating system, based on the monolithic Linux kernel - LinuxLinks
Void is a general purpose operating system, based on the monolithic Linux kernel. This is an independent distribution which focuses on stability, rather than on being bleeding-edge. Install once, update routinely and safely.
xbps is the native system package manager, written from scratch with a 2-clause BSD license. This package system allows you to quickly install, update and remove software; software is provided in binary packages or can be built directly from sources with the help of the XBPS source packages collection.
It is available for a variety of platforms.