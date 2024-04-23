Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Adafruit, Raspberry Pi, Purism, and More

Looking at the circuit board, I realised it would be trivial to ‘press’ the up and down buttons from an external microcontroller. All I’d need to do is use a transistor to bridge the contacts of the switch. I really wanted something a bit smarter than that though. I wanted whatever I built to be able to know the height of the desk. After studying the board for a bit and googling the random part numbers on the chips I could see on the board, I identified the AIP650 as the chip responsible for driving the LCD. Fortunately, a data sheet was available for this part, but unfortunately it was in Chinese, a language I do not speak.

According to the data sheet, translated with DeepL, it receives data in an i2c ‘like’ format, and then drives a 3 segment LCD just like the one on this board based on what data it received. I was unable to determine from the data sheet what the data being sent to the controller actually “meant”, but wasn’t worried about that for the moment. I just wanted to capture the data.