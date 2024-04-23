Software: A Look at Dool and QSoas 3.3
-
TecMint ☛ Dool – All-in-One Linux Server Performance Monitoring Tool
They are used for reporting statistics from different system components such as virtual memory, network connections and interfaces, CPU, input/output devices, and more.
-
QSoas version 3.3 is out
Version 3.3 brings in new features, including reverse Laplace transforms and fits, pH fits, commands for picking points from a dataset, averaging points with the same X value, or perform singular value decomposition.
In addition to these new features, many previous commands were improved, like the addition of a bandcut filter in FFT filtering, better handling of the loading of files produced by QSoas itself, and a button to interrupt the processing of scripts.