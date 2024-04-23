Free and Open Source Softwares
-
jless - command-line JSON viewer - LinuxLinks
jless is a command-line JSON viewer.
Use it as a replacement for whatever combination of less, jq, cat and your editor you currently use for viewing JSON files.
This is free and open source software.
-
fx - JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) viewer - LinuxLinks
fx is a sublime JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) viewer. There’s support for streaming and for the mouse.
JSON is a standard text-based format for representing structured data based on JavaScript object syntax. It is commonly used for transmitting data in web applications (e.g., sending some data from the server to the client, so it can be displayed on a web page, or vice versa).
This is free and open source software.
-
jello - filter JSON and JSON lines data - LinuxLinks
jello is a tool to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.
jello is similar to jq in that it processes JSON and JSON Lines data except jello uses standard python dict and list syntax.
JSON or JSON Lines can be piped into jello via STDIN or can be loaded from a JSON file or JSON Lines files (JSON Lines are automatically slurped into a list of dictionaries). Once loaded, the data is available as a python list or dictionary object named ‘_’. Processed data can be output as JSON, JSON Lines, bash array lines, or a grep-able schema.
This is free and open source software.
-
unqery - command line tool for querying and transforming JSON data - LinuxLinks
The query language Unquery is a fast, powerful and flexible language for querying structured documents. It was originally developed as the query language for XCiteDB, a fast and reliable noSQL database for structured documents, supporting XML, JSON, and other features such as temporal versioning and branches.
This repository contains unq, a stand-alone command-line tool for querying, transforming and analyzing JSON files using Unquery. It reads either a single or multiple JSON files and an Unquery query, and produce a single JSON output based on the query.
This is free and open source software.
-
emuto - manipulate JSON files - LinuxLinks
Emuto is a small language for manipulating and restructuring JSON and other data files.
Emuto is inspired by jq and GraphQL.
This is free and open source software.
-
gojq - Pure Go implementation of jq - LinuxLinks
gojq is a pure Go implementation of jq.
You can also embed gojq as a library to your Go products.
This is free and open source software.
-
faq - more flexible jq - LinuxLinks
faq is a tool intended to be a more flexible jq, supporting additional formats.
The additional formats are converted into JSON and processed with libjq.
This is free and open source software.