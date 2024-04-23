Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Devuan – fork of Debian Linux
Devuan is a fork of Debian without systemd that allows users to reclaim control over their system by avoiding unnecessary entanglements and ensuring Init Freedom.
All software shipped with Devuan in the main component is free software.
blendOS – lightweight atomic and declarative Arch system
blendOS is an immutable operating system and billed as a “seamless blend of all Linux distributions, Android apps and web apps”.
The distro employs a special architecture to implement immutability and updates. This is designed to prevent you destroying your system. For example, it’s designed to stop you deleting all of your system directories, or worse, with a simple recursive remove operation. The atomic updates ensure your system does not end up in a half-broken state by replacing your old root filesystem with a new one cleanly.
Mageia – Linux-based operating system
Mageia is a Linux-based operating system, distributed as free and open-source software. It was forked from the defunct Mandriva Linux distribution.
This is a community project, supported by a nonprofit organisation of elected contributors.
Mageia offers a very large repository of software, such as productivity applications and a wide number of games
Kali Linux – penetration testing distribution
Kali Linux is an advanced penetration testing distribution which provides useful and relevant features for security professionals. It does this by providing common tools, configurations, and automations which allows the user to focus on the task that needs to be completed, not the surrounding activity.
Kali Linux is heavily integrated with live-build, allowing endless flexibility in customizing and tailoring every aspect of your Kali Linux ISO images.
MX Linux – midweight simple stable desktop Linux distro
MX Linux is a cooperative venture between the antiX and MX Linux communities. It deploys Xfce4, KDE and Fluxbox as Desktop Environment/Window Manager on top of a Debian Stable base.
This is a family of operating systems that are designed to combine elegant and efficient desktops with high stability and solid performance.
MX’s graphical tools provide an easy way to do a wide variety of tasks, while the Live USB and snapshot tools inherited from antiX add impressive portability and remastering capabilities
Linux Mint - operating system for desktop and laptop computers based on Ubuntu
Linux Mint is a hugely popular desktop Linux distributions and used by millions of people.
Linux Mint offers a different user experience, and it includes a number of applications that are not available in Ubuntu.
Nobara Linux - modified version of the Fedora distro
Nobara Linux is a Linux distribution which is based on Fedora.
The project claims that Fedora is deficient in gaming include WINE dependencies, OBS Studio, 3rd party codec packages such as those for gstreamer, and 3rd party drivers such as NVIDIA drivers. This project aims to fix most of those issues and offer a better gaming, streaming, and content creation experience out of the box
Vanilla OS - reliable and productive Linux distribution
Vanilla OS is designed to be a reliable and productive operating system for your daily work. This distro is based on Ubuntu.
The distro features ABRoot, a utility which provides full immutability and atomicity to a Linux system, by transacting between two root filesystems. Updates are performed using OCI images, to ensure that the system is always in a consistent state.
It’s billed as extremely versatile thanks to its utilization of OCI images. OCI images allow you to configure your system to your specific needs, while still having a stable environment.
elementary OS - Linux distribution based on Ubuntu LTS
elementary OS is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu LTS. elementary OS is built with the Debian version of live-build, not the Ubuntu patched version. elementary OS billed as a thoughtful, capable, and ethical replacement for Windows and macOS.
The distro is designed to be easy to understand and pick up as a new user. But that doesn’t mean it’s dumbed down.
The project has designed a whole raft of Pantheon applications including the Gala window manager, session manager, application launcher, dock, e-mail client, desktop calendar, music player, terminal emulator, and more.
BigLinux - Brazilian Linux distribution
BigLinux is a Brazilian Linux distribution localised into Brazilian Portuguese (with support for English).
This distro is derived from the Manjaro repositories. It’s available in three versions, the difference between them are the kernel and Mesa versions, where the main difference is hardware support.
ArcoLinux - distribution based on Arch Linux
ArcoLinux (previously known as ArchMerge) is a distribution based on Arch Linux.
The distro offers a variety of ways to install.