Ubuntu 22.04 vs 24.04: What Has Changed?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2024



Every LTS release brings in a good bunch of upgrades. And, like Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (released in April 2022) was an appealing upgrade over Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the same goes for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (releasing in April 2024).

As a Linux user, you might be curious what the new version brings and how it is different from the current 22.04 LTS version.

If you are using Ubuntu 22.04 currently, you may even wonder if you should upgrade to the new LTS version.

Of course, considering these are long-term support releases, not everyone needs the immediate upgrade.

So, how do you decide? Only when you compare the changes, right?

