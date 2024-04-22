Review: LocalSend - sharing files on a local network

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2024



LocalSend is a free, open-source app that allows you to securely share files and messages with nearby devices over your local network without needing an Internet connection. In other words, connections are peer-to-peer over the local network. The application does not rely on any third-party server and cloud services are not required.

The LocalSend application is available for a wide range of platforms and in a variety of formats. The application supports Windows, macOS, desktop Linux, Android (there are download options for the Play store and F-Droid), and iOS. It's been packaged for Linux with tar bundles, Deb packages, an AppImage, and Flatpak download options supported. LocalSend is also available through the Arch User Repository, and Nix repository. In other words, there are a lot of ways to get LocalSend, on most desktop and mobile platforms.

The application is licensed under the MIT permissive license and has few requirements. It's a fairly small download (the Flatpak was about 17MB) and the service just requires that we allow access (both TCP and UDP) over network port 53,317.

