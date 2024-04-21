today's howtos
Ryan Mulligan ☛ Detect JavaScript Support in CSS
I had been aware of the scripting CSS media feature but I was still under the impression that cross-browser support was lacking. What a pleasant surprise to discover that it has been available in all modern browsers as of December 2023 according to caniuse.com. With this feature, we can provide alternative CSS rules depending on whether or not JavaScript is available in the user's browser. It can also help reduce flashes of unstyled content or undesirable layout shifts.
[Old] Kelly Brazil ☛ Tips on Adding JSON Output to Your CLI App - Brazil's Blog
I’ll let the next generation of DevOps practitioners and developers come to their own conclusions on the basis of our arguments, but the tide is already turning. Something that was just wishful thinking a couple years ago is now becoming a reality! Now, more and more command line applications are offering JSON output as an option. And with jc, JSON output can even be coaxed out of older command line applications.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install VMware Workstation Player in Ubuntu 24.04
Want to run an operating system in virtual machine using VMware Workstation Player? Here I’m going to show you how to install and use it in Ubuntu 24.04 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Personally, I use Oracle Virtualbox for trying out different operating systems in as virtual machines (VMs).
OSTechNix ☛ The Complete Small Business Cybersecurity Checklist In 2024
H2S Media ☛ How to Check RDP service in GNU/Linux offered by XRDP
Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) is not directly available on GNU/Linux systems, hence to enable it on Linux, we use open-source implementations of RDP with the help of solutions like XRDP.
The New Stack ☛ Install OpenProject with GNU/Linux and Docker
Do you juggle so many projects that you find yourself at a loss for a way to keep them organized
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Use jq Command to Process JSON in Linux
Jq is a powerful utility that can read and manipulate JSON data. Find out how to use jq to manage large JSON files in Linux, and some of its best alternatives today.