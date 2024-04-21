Games: Gaming Industry, SteamOS 3.5.18 Preview, and More
International Business Times ☛ How Would DNS Blocking in Norway Impact the Gaming Industry
Norway is one of the few remaining European countries with a state gambling monopoly. In Oct. 2023, the Norwegian government presented a DNS blocking plan. The official reason for introducing the new legislation is to protect Norwegian players by combating various gambling problems and blocking foreign casino operators that do not follow Norwegian laws. However, critics argue that the DNS blocking plan is designed to maintain the Norwegian state gambling monopoly. Furthermore, DNS blocking also has negative implications for the players, which will be discussed below.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.5.18 Preview released for Steam Deck
A fresh SteamOS Preview release is now available for testing on Steam Deck, and although small it's probably an important one.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Including Biogun and World Turtles - 2024-04-17 Edition
Another report that’s late! Between 2024-04-10 and 2024-04-17 there were 40 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 466 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 8.6 % of total released titles.