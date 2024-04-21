Games: Gaming Industry, SteamOS 3.5.18 Preview, and More

Norway is one of the few remaining European countries with a state gambling monopoly. In Oct. 2023, the Norwegian government presented a DNS blocking plan. The official reason for introducing the new legislation is to protect Norwegian players by combating various gambling problems and blocking foreign casino operators that do not follow Norwegian laws. However, critics argue that the DNS blocking plan is designed to maintain the Norwegian state gambling monopoly. Furthermore, DNS blocking also has negative implications for the players, which will be discussed below.