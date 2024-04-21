Security Leftovers, FUD, and Microsoft/Windows TCO

In November 2021, Valley Mountain Regional Center (VMRC) notified HHS that multiple employees were the victims of a phishing scheme that compromised the protected health information (PHI) of 17,197 individuals. They notified HHS, affected individuals, media, and provided substitute notice. HHS reports, “In its mitigation efforts, the Business Associate strengthened its technical safeguards to better protect PHI. OCR provided technical assistance to them.”

But in August 2023, when VMRC discovered another breach, they did not promptly notify HHS, regulators, or patients. DataBreaches’ worksheet for the month noted that the ransomware group known as Karakurt had added VMRC to their leak site in early August. But there was no disclosure by VMRC at the time or since then, it seems — until now.