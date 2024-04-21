today's leftovers

Users of QV are likely to make heavy use of the btrfs snapshot feature. I have posted about QV's support for snapshots, see here:

https://bkhome.org/news/202404/qv-snapshot-deletion.html

What seems to be needed is "at a glance" information about what snapshot is currently running. I have implemented that information, written to the wallpaper, in format snapshot-number: creation-date: description.