today's leftovers
-
Barry Kauler ☛ QV snapshot information on desktop
Users of QV are likely to make heavy use of the btrfs snapshot feature. I have posted about QV's support for snapshots, see here:
https://bkhome.org/news/202404/qv-snapshot-deletion.html
What seems to be needed is "at a glance" information about what snapshot is currently running. I have implemented that information, written to the wallpaper, in format snapshot-number: creation-date: description.
-
FOSS Post ☛ Open Source Surveillance Giant Google Maps Alternatives for Android
Google Maps is one of the most useful applications that one can use on Android.
-
Debian Family
-
Linux Links ☛ SparkyLinux – GNU/Linux distribution based on Debian
SparkyLinux is a GNU/Linux distribution based on Debian. The distro is available in several versions for different use cases.
-
-
Server
-
Cosmonic Donates Kubernetes Operator for wasmCloud to CNCF
Cosmonic this week at the Open Source Summit revealed it has contributed an Operator developed for the wasmCloud platform that enables WebAssembly applications to run on Kubernetes clusters to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Arduino ☛ AI-powered pet flap tracks where your furry friend is
For those who own a pet with the freedom to move between the house and the yard, keeping tabs on where they are can be a challenge, especially if there’s a pet flap involved.
-
-
Games
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Rail Route Review
In the Rail Route simulation game, users design their own railway networks by adding stations and contracts, progressively expanding complexity while unlocking new technologies and automation tools. The focus is on building and evolving the system with intricate strategies and experiencing mastery over a self-created world upon successful automation and seamless train operations.
-
-
Openwashing
-
TechTarget ☛ OpenTofu forges on with beta feature that drew HashiCorp ire
Defying a HashiCorp cease and desist, OpenTofu 1.7 beta ships with the removed blocks feature and client-side state encryption support long sought by the Terraform community.
-
TechTarget ☛ Compare proprietary vs. open source for enterprise AI [Ed: Openwashing, hype, and buzzwords]
Unsure whether to choose proprietary or open source AI for your enterprise deployment? Compare the pros and cons of both software models, including how each can benefit businesses.
-