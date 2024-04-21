Niri 0.1.5 Wayland Compositor Brings More Than Just Aesthetics

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2024



This month, a lot is happening for people interested in testing different Wayland compositors. A few days after Miracle-WM made some progress toward its first stable release, another new entrant, Niri, released version 0.1.5.

Haven’t heard of Niri? That’s perfectly normal, considering the project is still in its infancy. In short, it is a new scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor heavily inspired by GNOME’s PaperWM extension. And now, let’s see what its latest update has to offer.

Read on