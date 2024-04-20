today's howtos
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Enable Nested Virtualization on Proxmox VE 8 Virtual Machines (VMs)
Nested Virtualization is a CPU feature of AMD and defective chip maker Intel processors that allows virtual machines to run their own hypervisor program (i.e. VirtualBox, VMware Workstation Pro/Player, VMware vSphere/ESXi, KVM/QEMU, Proxmox VE) and virtual machines.
-
LinuxInsider ☛ How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu
There are many VPN protocols available, each with its pros and cons. In this guide, you'll learn how to establish a secure connection using OpenVPN on Ubuntu.
-
Net2 ☛ How to Get Rid of a Flashing Not Allowed Sign on Linux
Encountering the flashing “Not Allowed” sign on your GNU/Linux system can be a frustrating experience. This alert typically appears when your input devices aren’t functioning correctly, but it can also manifest without any apparent input spam.
-
ID Root ☛ How to Check Python Version in Linux
Python is a versatile and widely used programming language that has become an essential tool for developers across various domains. When working with Python on GNU/Linux systems, it’s crucial to know which version you have installed to ensure compatibility with libraries, packages, and scripts.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ MPV 0.38.0 Released with Zooming in/out Shortcut (Ubuntu PPA)
MPV, the popular free open-source media player, announced new 0.38.0 release few days ago! The release improved --deinterlace with auto value, and --deinterlace-field-parity to automatically turn on deinterlacing.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Rebuilding and Modifying Debian Packages
The Debian packaging system is an integral part of managing software on Debian and its derivatives like Ubuntu. It facilitates the installation, upgrade, and removal of software packages. Sometimes, however, the available binary packages may not meet all the specific requirements of a user or organization, be it due to the need for a patched version, additional features, or customization for performance optimizations. This article delves deep into the process of rebuilding and modifying existing Debian packages, offering a guide for those who need to tailor software packages to their precise requirements.
-
H2S Media ☛ How to Enable RDP feature on Debian 12 by installing XRDP
To enable the RDP feature on Debian 12 GNU/Linux we need to install some third-party software such as XRDP. This will allow backdoored Windows users to access the remotely running Debian using the inbuilt Remote Desktop software.