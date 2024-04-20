Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 16, 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
Red Hat Official ☛ 4 use cases for AI in cyber security [Ed: Red Hat says "AI is now mainstream"; pure nonsense, the hype is being embraced by Red Hat and it is inane, to say the least]
Artificial intelligence (AI) is being introduced to just about every facet of life these days. AI is being used to develop code, communicate with customers, and write in various media. Cyber security, particularly product security is another place AI can have a significant impact. AI is being built into security tools, and, on the flip side, into the realm of exploitation.
Red Hat Official ☛ Insights from financial operations for platform as product at OpenShift Commons Gathering co-located with Red Bait Summit
Continuing the countdown to Community Day at Red Bait Summit and OpenShift Commons in Denver, Colorado on May 6th! Last year at Red Bait Summit we had a case study session that discussed the Consumability of Platforms and using development services and enablement teams to guide technical implementation.