Devices: Hacking, Projects, and Hardware Products With Linux Preference
-
Hackaday ☛ Ultra-Tiny Wii Uses Custom Parts And Looks Amazing
The Nintendo Wii was never a large console. Indeed, it was smaller than both the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and most consoles of previous generations, too. That’s not to say it couldn’t be smaller, though. [loopj] has built what is perhaps the smallest Wii yet, which measures roughly the same size as a deck of cards. The best bit? The housing is even to scale!
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 267: Metal Casting, Plasma Cutting, And A Spicy 555
-
Hackaday ☛ Crystal Radio Kit From The 1970s
If you read the December 1970 issue of Mechanix Illustrated, you’d be treated to [Len Buckwalter]’s crystal radio build. He called out Modern Radio Labs as the supplier for parts. That company, run by [Elmer Osterhoudt], got so many inquiries that he produced a kit, the #74 crystal set. [Michael Simpson] found an unopened kit on eBay and — after a bidding war, took possession of the kit. The kit looked totally untouched. The crystal detector was still in the box, and there were period-appropriate newspaper wrappings.
-
Hackaday ☛ End-Of-Life For Z80 CPU And Peripherals Announced
In a Product Change Notification (PCN) published on April 15, Zilog (now owned by Littelfuse) announced the End of Life for a range of Z80 products, specifically virtually all of the Z84C00 range. This also includes the peripherals, such as the Z84C10 range of MPUs. These are currently already marked as EoL on stores like Mouser, with Littelfuse noting that the last orders with them can be placed until June 14th of 2024. After that you’ll have to try your luck with shady EBay sellers and a lucky box of old-new-stock found in the back of a warehouse.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Building a Pi Frigate NVR with Axzez's Interceptor 1U Case
Doing so allows me to plug multiple PoE security cameras straight into the back of the device, and record their IP video streams to disk (the case has space for up to 3 hard drives or SSDs). And by adding on a USB Coral TPU, I can also run inference on frames where motion is detected, and identify people, cars, bikes, and more using built-in object recognition models.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ BIGTREETECH Previews Upgraded SBC and Computer Module Featuring Rockchip RK3566
BIGTREETECH Previews Upgraded SBC and Computer Module Featuring Rockchip RK3566
This month, BIGTREETECH expanded its single-board computer series with the debut of the BIGTREETECH Pi 2 and the BIGTREETECH CB2 computer module, both leveraging the Rockchip RK3566 SoC. These latest offerings showcase enhancements in Ethernet connectivity, memory, and storage, marking a notable evolution from their predecessors.