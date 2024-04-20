Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

More recently, Volt Typhoon has conducted broad targeting of American companies in the water, energy and telecommunications sectors, among others, which U.S. officials have described as “pre-positioning” for future attacks that could disrupt or halt systems responsible for critical services upon which Americans rely. Dragos, a private threat intelligence company that focuses on critical infrastructure, said in February that the group has also been observed targeting entities that provide satellite and emergency management services.

The ultimate purpose of this activity is to give Beijing “the ability to physically wreak havoc on our critical infrastructure at a time of its choosing,” Wray said.