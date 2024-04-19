[Video] We're Celebrating More Than Just Our 20th Anniversary

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2024,

updated Apr 19, 2024



Video download link | md5sum 3c7ad5ed612b7335e7c9b66e6625eedf

20th Anniversary

Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0



T HE upcoming 20th anniversary happens 2 months before the new site turns 2, together with its fast-growing Gemini Edition. I've decided to go a quick video about this, shared here via the infrastructure of the sister site.

The important point is, there's no sign of stopping or slowing down. The site started 20 years ago in the United States and instead of getting more bloated it has gotten faster and simpler.

About 7 weeks from now we turn 20. Will we also reach 30? I discuss that in the video. █