Pop!_OS’s COSMIC Pre-Alpha Shows Impressive Progress

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2024



Month by month, System76’s COSMIC is increasingly capturing the attention of the open-source community. As a new desktop environment that is expected to change the game’s rules, designed for those who find GNOME lacking and KDE Plasma unsuitable, COSMIC is set to become the go-to choice for discerning users seeking an alternative.

While the final release of the desktop environment, scheduled for launch alongside Pop!_OS 24.04 at summer’s end, is still several months away, development is progressing rapidly. However, before we peek into the latest updates, let’s look at what the current Pop!_OS 22.04 release offers this month.

