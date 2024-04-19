Windows TCO Leftovers
-
The Register UK ☛ Ransomware feared as Octapharma Plasma closes 150+ centers
One source familiar with the situation, however, told The Register Octapharma Plasma fell to a BlackSuit ransomware infection on Monday. We're told the downtime stateside will affect supplies of plasma into Octapharma's European operations.
-
The Record ☛ Telecom giant Frontier shuts down some systems after cyberattack
The company said it detected unauthorized access to its IT systems on April 14 and began instituting “containment measures” that included “shutting down certain of the Company’s systems.” The shutdowns caused operational disruption that the company said “could be considered material.”
“Based on the Company’s investigation, it has determined that the third party was likely a cybercrime group, which gained access to, among other information, personally identifiable information,” the company said in the SEC filing.
-
The Record ☛ Akira ransomware gang made $42 million from 250 attacks since March 2023: FBI
The Akira ransomware gang has attacked more than 250 organizations over the last year and continues to impact a “wide range of businesses and critical infrastructure entities in North America, Europe, and Australia,” the FBI and European law enforcement agencies warned Thursday.
Officials from the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), and the Netherlands’ National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-NL) published an advisory on Thursday about the group, which has earned about $42 million in ransoms since emerging in March 2023.
-
Bitdefender ☛ Change Healthcare data for sale on dark web as fallout from ransomware attack spirals out of control
February's crippling ransomware attack against Change Healthcare, which saw prescription orders delayed across the United States, continues to have serious consequences.
The cybercriminal group RansomHub published a portion of what it claims to be the many millions of patient records it stole in the attack on the dark web, including medical information, insurance records, and billing details.
-
Exponential-e Ltd ☛ 3.5 million Omni Hotel guest details held to ransom by Daixin Team - Exponential-e Blog
The international hotel chain Omni Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that a cyberattack last month saw it shut down its systems, with hackers stealing personal information about its customers.
In the aftermath of the attack, hotel guests reported that they had been forced to check in on paper, that room keys didn't work, and all phone systems and Wi-Fi were offline.
-
US News And World Report ☛ Rural Texas Towns Report Cyberattacks That Caused One Water System to Overflow
In Lockney, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Hale Center and home to around 1,500 people, cyberattackers were thwarted before they could access that town’s water system, city manager Buster Poling said.
-
CNN ☛ Russia-linked hacking group suspected of carrying out cyberattack on Texas water facility, cybersecurity firm says
The cyber incidents in Texas also help explain a rare public appeal that US national security adviser Jake Sullivan made last month to state officials and water authorities to shore up their cyber defenses. Cyberattacks are hitting water and wastewater systems “throughout the United States” and state governments and water facilities must improve their defenses against the threat, Sullivan said in a joint letter with the Environmental Protection Agency chief to state officials.
-
The Register UK ☛ Russia's Sandworm 'cyberattacked US, EU water utilities'
Sandworm, which is understood to work for Russia's GRU military intelligence and is now labeled APT44 by Mandiant, has strongly supported the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Mandiant links Russia’s Sandworm hacking group to water infrastructure breaches
The Google LLC unit also changed the codename it uses to track the hacking group. Mandiant will refer to Sandstorm as APT44 going forward, with APT being an abbreviation of advanced persistent threat. That’s a term commonly used to describe state-backed hacking groups.
-
Security Week ☛ 180k Impacted by Data Breach at Michigan Healthcare Organization
Michigan healthcare organization Cherry Street Services (Cherry Health) has started notifying over 180,000 individuals that their personal information was compromised in a ransomware attack.