Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, “What’s in the SOSS?”, and More
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 554: NetBSD Double Digit
The XZ Backdoor, NetBSD 10.0, iX announces that they will put out a release of TrueNAS 13.3, State of the Terminal, LibreSSL 3.8.4 and 3.9.1 released and more
People have no doubt heard of this by now, but are not aware of the BSD side of
things since its mostly been GNU/Linux getting all the news. It'd be nice if we
could give a summary of the issue and then address how it does/doesn't affect
the BSDs.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #1 – Vincent Danen and the Art of Vulnerability Management
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ “What’s in the SOSS?” Podcast is Now Live
In our first podcast – Vincent Danen and the Art of Vulnerability Management, Omkhar Arasaratnam, General Manager of OpenSSF, talks to Vincent Danen, Vice President of Product Security at Red Hat, who is responsible for security and compliance activities across Red Hat's products and services. He’s also on the Governing Board of the OpenSSF. Vincent has been involved with open source and software security for over 20 years, leading security teams and participating in open source communities and development.
Reason ☛ Who's the bigger cybersecurity risk – Abusive Monopolist Microsoft or open source?
Episode 500 of the Cyberlaw Podcast